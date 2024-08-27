10 amazing Vancouver arts events to check out in September

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A new month means a new batch of amazing arts events to discover in Vancouver!

From Fringe to Jersey Boys and more, here are 10 great arts events to check out around the city in September.

What: The three-day immersive stɑl̓əw̓ Pow Wow, presented by stɑl̓əw̓ Arts and Cultural Society, is a huge Indigenous gathering of dance, song, and family celebration.

The immersive three-day cultural experience will feature pow-wow drum groups and dance competitions, regalia and art, Indigenous artisans and food vendors, live entertainment, and more.

When: September 13 to 15, 2024

Time: 7 to 10 pm (Friday), 11 am to 10:30 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 5:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: $10 for a daily pass, $20 for a weekend pass, and free for elders 60+ and children 5 and under. Purchase online

What: The popular Vancouver Fringe Festival is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024, with over 70 acts ranging from comedy, storytelling, solo performances, and more. Get ready to discover local stars and international artists in this lineup of shows you won’t want to miss.

The festival will also feature nightly entertainment in the popular Fringe Bar, including trivia, live music and late-night DJs.

When: September 5 to 15, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Cost: $15-$18. All attendees are also required to purchase a one-time yearly Festival Membership for $10. Purchase online