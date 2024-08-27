10 amazing Vancouver arts events to check out in September

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
A new month means a new batch of amazing arts events to discover in Vancouver!
From Fringe to Jersey Boys and more, here are 10 great arts events to check out around the city in September.
And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to visit our Listed section.
stɑl̓əw̓ Pow Wow
What: The three-day immersive stɑl̓əw̓ Pow Wow, presented by stɑl̓əw̓ Arts and Cultural Society, is a huge Indigenous gathering of dance, song, and family celebration.
The immersive three-day cultural experience will feature pow-wow drum groups and dance competitions, regalia and art, Indigenous artisans and food vendors, live entertainment, and more.
When: September 13 to 15, 2024
Time: 7 to 10 pm (Friday), 11 am to 10:30 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 5:30 pm (Sunday)
Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley
Cost: $10 for a daily pass, $20 for a weekend pass, and free for elders 60+ and children 5 and under. Purchase online
- You might also like:
- Free Japanese Canadian summer street fest returns to Vancouver
- "Less gas, more ass": Vancouver's Naked Bike Ride returns this summer
- "Drag Race" royalty headline Vancouver Pride Festival lineup this summer
Vancouver Fringe Festival
What: The popular Vancouver Fringe Festival is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024, with over 70 acts ranging from comedy, storytelling, solo performances, and more. Get ready to discover local stars and international artists in this lineup of shows you won’t want to miss.
The festival will also feature nightly entertainment in the popular Fringe Bar, including trivia, live music and late-night DJs.
When: September 5 to 15, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various venues across Vancouver
Cost: $15-$18. All attendees are also required to purchase a one-time yearly Festival Membership for $10. Purchase online
Tombolo Pop-Up Children’s Art Gallery
What: Discover a whimsical children’s art gallery created for both children and grown-ups.
When: September 13 to 15, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Scotiabank Dance Centre – 677 Davie Street, Vancouver
Cost: By donation, with proceeds going to Friends of the Vancouver Public Library. Register online
VIFF Total Cinema Series
What: One of our favourite movie theatres in Vancouver is reopening this month with major upgrades, and they’re welcoming audiences back with some timeless films.
Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) is presenting Total Cinema until September 20. The celebratory series at VIFF Centre – Vancity Theatre will spotlight “everything that makes going to the movies special, with an eclectic selection of classic films that demand to be seen on the big screen.”
Total Cinema is also a showcase of the many technological improvements completed inside the downtown theatre.
When: Now until September 20, 2024
Time: Various times. See the full schedule online.
Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $10-$16, with Three-Ticket Packs also available. Purchase online
Jersey Boys
What: The Arts Club presents the Grammy and Tony Award-winning story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. Discover the story behind the iconic band while enjoying smash hits like “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night).”
When: September 5 to October 20, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage — 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver
Cost: Tickets from $39; purchase online
Vancouver International Flamenco Festival
What: Celebrate all things flamenco at this annual festival of dance presented by Flamenco Rosario. There will be many live performances to enjoy by local, national, and international flamenco artists throughout the month, including free outdoor events on Granville Island on September 21 and 22 on the Picnic Pavilion stage.
Those interested in learning the art of flamenco can also sign up for classes throughout the festival.
When: September 12 to 22, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Cost: Free and ticketed events, purchase online
Broadway Across Canada – Come From Away
The musical of the extraordinary tale of 7,000 stranded passengers and the townspeople that opened their doors to them has won multiple awards, including a Tony, three Drama Desk Awards, and four Olivier Awards. Come From Away’s original Broadway cast recording was also nominated for a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.
When: September 10 to 15, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm (Tuesday to Sunday), 2 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
The Canine Library
What: Canine Library is woofing it up at John Hendry Park, and participants can choose from various poetry books from VPL’s collection for their session.
Cross & Crows Books will also be on-site with a selection of popular titles, and you can also participate in a poetry workshop led by the library’s soon-to-be-announced 2024 Writer In Residence.
When: September 21, 2024
Time: 1 to 3 pm
Where: John Hendry Park — 3300 Victoria Drive, Vancouver (Behind the Trout Lake Community Centre on the east side and along the path)
Cost: Free
Vancouver Queer Film Festival
What: Vancouver Queer Film Festival is Western Canada’s largest queer arts event. Since 1988, the festival contextualizes and celebrates queer lives and experiences through online and in-person film screenings.
This year, 97 projects from 27 countries will showcase the struggles, joys, and journeys of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. Local artists will perform, and post-screening Q&As will follow.
When: September 11 to 22, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Venues across Vancouver and online screenings
Tickets: Various prices starting at $7; purchase online
P.L.U.R.O.M.A. Resort ’24
What: Dig out your finest haute couture from your closet because The Polygon Gallery is transforming into a majestic and dramatic fashion house this month.
The waterfront art gallery in North Vancouver’s Shipyards is celebrating the closure of its current exhibition, ANTI-ICON: APOKALYPSIS, with a one-night-only immersive event: P.L.U.R.O.M.A. (Peace Love Unity Respect Oxygen Music and Autonomy).
When: September 26, 2024
Time: 8 to 11 pm
Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver
Cost: General admission $30, VIP Gold and Platinum passes are also available. Purchase online
As You Like It or The Land Acknowledgement
What: Cliff Cardinal’s As You Like It or The Land Acknowledgement, a production from Toronto’s Crow’s Theatre, comes to The Cultch this month. The insightful and oft-comedic show takes a hard look at land acknowledgements as cultural and political practices.
As You Like It or The Land Acknowledgement has sold out shows across the country and also won the Governor General’s Literary Award for Drama.
When: September 25 to 29, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm (Wednesday to Saturday), 2 pm (Sunday)
Where: York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Cost: Starting at $29; purchase online
BC Culture Days 2024
What: BC Culture Days is an annual series of free and interactive creative events hosted by artists and cultural organizations across the province. This year’s three-week celebration invites participants to explore and express themselves artistically through workshops, live shows, and more.
When: September 20 to October 13, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Cost: Free