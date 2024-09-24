10 amazing Vancouver arts events to check out in October

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Fill your October schedule with our rundown of 10 arts events to check out in Vancouver. Echo by Cirque du Soleil, Heart of the City Festival, and more.
ECHO by Cirque du Soleil
What: Cirque du Soleil is returning to Vancouver this fall with its newest big top show, and it promises to be an experience worth shouting about!
The internationally acclaimed acrobatic circus is back in the city with Echo starting on October 9. Described as a story about connection and intention, the production will take over Concord Pacific Place with an exploration of the “symbiotic unions between humans and the animal kingdom.
When: October 9 to December 15, 2024
Time: Performance times will vary based on the date
Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Vancouver Writers Fest 2024
What: The 2024 Vancouver Writers Fest is welcoming over 125 authors in 85 events for the annual literary celebration. Popular happenings such as the signature Literary Cabaret and The Poetry Bash return alongside notable authors like Gabor Maté, Rachel Kushner, Tanya Talaga, Ian Williams, and more.
When: October 21 to 27, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Inclusion Art Show & Sale
What: The 20th annual posAbilities’ Inclusion Art Show & Sale showcases the work of 200 artists with diverse abilities, disabled people, and those identifying as having a disability. Shop for original pieces, including paintings, pottery, jewellery, and more.
Roundhouse Community Centre is a fully accessible venue, and during this Community Inclusion Month event, you can also meet the artists.
When: October 23, 2024
Time: 10:30 am to 7:30 pm
Where: Roundhouse Community Centre — 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver
Tickets: Free, though donations are being accepted at the door
2024 North Shore Art Crawl
What: Get some more art into your life at the 14th Annual North Shore Art Crawl. Local galleries, community centres, businesses, and art schools open their doors and invite the public in to celebrate the talent of over 300 local artists by showcasing their works and their passions.
Discover a wide range of art forms including painting, jewellery, pottery, textiles, graphic design, glass, sculpture, and photography. A number of venues will even have demos and art activities that you can partake in.
When: October 4 to 6, 2024
Time: 7 to 9 pm (Friday), 11 am to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: Various locations
Admission: Free
21st Annual DTES Heart of the City Festival
What: This fall, discover over 100 Heart of the City Festival events at over 40 locations in the Downtown Eastside and online. The 21st annual event has the theme of “Threads of Connection,” and the live and virtual events include theatre, dance, storytelling, workshops, exhibits, and more.
When: October 30 to November 10, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various venues
Tickets: Various prices, including free events. Purchase online
Sexy Laundry
What: The Arts Club presents Vancouver playwright Michele Riml’s international hit play, Sexy Laundry on tour. Get to know Alice and Henry as they come to terms with their lacklustre sex life, and follow along as they embark on a naughty hotel retreat to try and rekindle the spark in their 25-year marriage.
When: October 8 to November 7, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various cities throughout Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley
Cost: Various, purchase online
The Chef & the Daruma
What: The Chef & the Daruma is a feature-length documentary by director Mads K. Baekkevold and writer Natalie Murao about Chef Hidekazu Tojo, the pioneer of Japanese cuisine in the West and the inventor of the California roll.
According to the owner and executive chef of Tojo’s Restaurant in Vancouver, many viewers will find something in the film that resonates with their own experiences.
When: September 30, October 3, 5 and 6, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Tickets: Single tickets range from $14 to $19, with ticket packs and festival passes also available. VIFF+ Members receive discounts on all VIFF tickets, and the free U25 membership offers additional discounts to those between the ages of 19 and 25. Purchase online.
The Vampire Circus
What: The Vampire Circus combines circus, cabaret, and theatre into a Halloween treat at the Vogue Theatre. International performers will wow the crowd with their acrobatics, juggling, contortions and more during the immersive ride through the underworld.
When: October 28, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $49.50-$79.50, purchase online
Raven Mother
What: Dancers of Damelahamid present the world premiere of Raven Mother, a multi-media Indigenous choreographed dance work honouring the legacy of the late Elder Margaret Harris. The show will explore the immense impact Elder Harris had on revitalizing Indigenous dance on the Northwest Coast.
When: October 9 to 12, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: The Cultch — 1895 Venables Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Woman in Black
What: The Royal Canadian Theatre Company presents Woman in Black, a dramatic thriller about a lawyer who works with a disbelieving young actor to help tell his horrifying story. Reality and terror begin to blur together as the two reach deeper into the lawyer’s darkest memories. Recommended for ages 14 and up.
When: October 24 to 27, 2027
Time: 7:30 pm (Thursday to Saturday), 2 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: Studio Theatre at Surrey Arts Centre — 13750 88 Avenue, Surrey
Tickets: $32.35 to $37.35, purchase online