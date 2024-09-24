10 amazing Vancouver arts events to check out in October

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Circus, theatre, and spooky happenings!

Fill your October schedule with our rundown of 10 arts events to check out in Vancouver. Echo by Cirque du Soleil, Heart of the City Festival, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to visit our Listed section.

What: Cirque du Soleil is returning to Vancouver this fall with its newest big top show, and it promises to be an experience worth shouting about!

The internationally acclaimed acrobatic circus is back in the city with Echo starting on October 9. Described as a story about connection and intention, the production will take over Concord Pacific Place with an exploration of the “symbiotic unions between humans and the animal kingdom.

When: October 9 to December 15, 2024

Time: Performance times will vary based on the date

Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The 2024 Vancouver Writers Fest is welcoming over 125 authors in 85 events for the annual literary celebration. Popular happenings such as the signature Literary Cabaret and The Poetry Bash return alongside notable authors like Gabor Maté, Rachel Kushner, Tanya Talaga, Ian Williams, and more.

When: October 21 to 27, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online