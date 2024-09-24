Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A Twilight concert experience is coming to Vancouver this winter, and fans won’t want to miss it.

The live symphony performance, presented by GEA Live and GFN Productions in collaboration with Lionsgate, is taking place at The Orpheum on Friday, March 4, 2025.

Twilight In Concert will feature a live orchestra playing the film’s score while guests enjoy a screening of the supernatural love story.

Starring Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner, Twilight was released in 2008 to a rave response from fans of the Stephanie Meyer book series.

The box office smash also won numerous accolades, including a nomination for Carter Burwell for Film Composer of the Year by the International Film Music Critics Association.

Attendees at the Orpheum will hear the 12-piece FILMharmonique Orchestra and vocalist Sam Champagne perform the memorable music score while the film is shown on the full-size cinema screen.

The Orpheum stage will also be illuminated by over a thousand twinkling candles, making for the perfect atmosphere to watch the timeless classic for the first time or all over again.

Pre-sale tickets for the concert go on sale on Thursday, September 26 at 10 am.

When: March 4, 2025

Time: 7 pm

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online starting Thursday, September 26 at 10 am