EventsArtsConcerts

Over 1,000 candles will light up "Twilight" concert coming to Vancouver

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Sep 24 2024, 6:05 pm
Over 1,000 candles will light up "Twilight" concert coming to Vancouver
Twilight in Concert (Tam Photography/Submitted)

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Word Vancouver Literary Festival

Sat, September 28, 11:00am

Word Vancouver Literary Festival

Vancouver Opera Kicks Off 65th Season with a Spectacular Production of Die Fledermaus

Sat, October 26, 7:30pm

Vancouver Opera Kicks Off 65th Season with a Spectacular Production of Die Fledermaus

Halloween Havoc Boat Party Vancouver XII 2024 | Haunted Night on Waters

Fri, November 1, 8:00pm

Halloween Havoc Boat Party Vancouver XII 2024 | Haunted Night on Waters

Diwali Fusion Indian Bollywood Boat Party Vancouver 2024

Sat, November 2, 8:00pm

Diwali Fusion Indian Bollywood Boat Party Vancouver 2024

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A Twilight concert experience is coming to Vancouver this winter, and fans won’t want to miss it.

The live symphony performance, presented by GEA Live and GFN Productions in collaboration with Lionsgate, is taking place at The Orpheum on Friday, March 4, 2025.

Twilight In Concert will feature a live orchestra playing the film’s score while guests enjoy a screening of the supernatural love story.

Twilight in Concert

Twilight in Concert (Zdenko Hanout/website)

Starring Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner, Twilight was released in 2008 to a rave response from fans of the Stephanie Meyer book series.

The box office smash also won numerous accolades, including a nomination for Carter Burwell for Film Composer of the Year by the International Film Music Critics Association.

Twilight in Concert

Twilight in Concert (Tam Photography/Submitted)

Attendees at the Orpheum will hear the 12-piece FILMharmonique Orchestra and vocalist Sam Champagne perform the memorable music score while the film is shown on the full-size cinema screen.

The Orpheum stage will also be illuminated by over a thousand twinkling candles, making for the perfect atmosphere to watch the timeless classic for the first time or all over again.

Pre-sale tickets for the concert go on sale on Thursday, September 26 at 10 am.

Twilight in Concert

When: March 4, 2025
Time: 7 pm
Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online starting Thursday, September 26 at 10 am

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop