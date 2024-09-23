New Truth and Reconciliation SkyTrain cars unveiled in Vancouver

The fourth National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is on September 30, and transit passengers in Metro Vancouver will have a new way to commemorate the important event.

TransLink has unveiled new Orange Shirt Day artwork for two SkyTrain cars designed by Indigenous artist Shonta Campbell (Kishiqweb).

Riders across the Expo Line can ride the SkyTrain cars starting today until spring. An artist biography and statement will also be displayed inside the decorated SkyTrain cars.

“The intent behind my artwork is to honour the strength and love that my community embodies,” said Campbell, a Heiltsuk, Anishinaabe, and Wuikinuxv artist, in a release.

“Intergenerational trauma is an undeniable experience for Indigenous Peoples, but I want to highlight our stories of perseverance, grounded in love for one another, and our connection to our homelands.”

Campbell’s SkyTrain designs were inspired by stories passed down from her grandfather. They tell the tale of a canoe that saved his life and returned him to his homelands.

TransLink is also honouring Orange Shirt Day by making limited-edition orange shirts featuring artwork by Taltan Tlingit Nation, Wolf Clan artist Rose Tashoots available through the TransLink Store.

“I hope to be an inspiration for people back home,” said Tashoots, an artist and residential school survivor. “When people wear this shirt, I want them to engage in positive thinking, especially if they are residential school survivors. Wear it with pride. It supports the residential school survivors.”

TransLink is a partner of the Orange Shirt Day Society and directly supports the society’s important initiatives.

“At TransLink, we recognize our role in moving reconciliation forward in meaningful ways,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn in a statement. “Our hope is that these artworks designed by local Indigenous artists Rose Tashoots and Shonta Campbell (Kishiqweb) will remind us of the important and ongoing work that is needed to support reconciliation.”

Bus, SkyTrain and SeaBus will operate on a holiday schedule on Monday, September 30. This includes Holiday fares being in effect, with customers only needing a 1-Zone fare to travel across all zones to Truth and Reconciliation events across the region.

The West Coast Express will not be operating, and the TransLink Customer Service Centre, Access Transit Customer Care Office, and Lost Property Office will be closed for the day.