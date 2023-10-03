10 amazing arts events to check out around Vancouver in October

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Circus, theatre, and cabaret!

Fill your October schedule with our rundown of 10 arts events to check out in Vancouver. Kooza by Cirque du Soleil, Heart of the City Festival, and more.

What: The internationally acclaimed Cirque du Soleil production Kooza is returning to the Big Top in Vancouver in 2023.

Cirque calls the performance, “a return to its roots” with Kooza filled with different visual spectacles, including silk ribbon performances, a double highwire, a skeleton dance, and the Wheel of Death. And of course, it wouldn’t be a Cirque show without whimsical characters, playful clowns, stunning costuming and sets, and a moving live score.

When: October 21 to December 31, 2023

Time: Performance times will vary based on the date

Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Beaumont Studios Artist Society and April O’Peel Productions present a Stephen King-themed Burlesque and Cocktail Bonanza this Halloween season. Enjoy a selection of delicious drinks as Orchid Cherry, Cirque des Morts – Savannah Rouge & Masque, Priscilla Costa, Teresa Riley, Seth Little, and Melody Mangler delight you with their macabre and mesmerizing interpretations of the author’s works.

When: October 19 to 27, 2023

Time: 7 and 9 pm

Where: The Beaumont Studios – 316 West 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $60 plus fees, purchase online

What: posAbilities’ 19th Annual INCLUSION Art Show & Sale showcases the work of 200 artists with diverse abilities, disabled people, and those identifying as having a disability. Shop for original pieces including paintings, pottery, jewellery, and more.

Heritage Hall is a fully accessible venue and ASL interpretation will be provided. You can also meet the artists and enjoy art demonstrations during this Community Inclusion Month event.

When: October 12, 2023

Time: 10:30 am to 7:30 pm

Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: By donation, purchase online

What: Get some more art into your life at the 13th Annual North Shore Art Crawl. Local galleries, community centres, businesses, and art schools open their doors and invite the public in to celebrate the talent of area artists by showcasing their works and their passions.

Discover a wide range of art forms at 69 venues including painting, jewellery, pottery, textiles, graphic design, glass, sculpture, and photography. A number of venues will even have demos and art activities that you can partake in.

When: October 13 to 15, 2023 (Select venues will be open for Friday opening night receptions)

Time: 7 to 9 pm (Friday), 11 am to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Various locations

Admission: Free

What: Vancouver visual artist David Wilson will unveil his latest collection at VisualSpace Gallery this month. “The Ground Beneath My Feet” features an entirely fresh and comprehensive body of work for the acclaimed artist, and the solo exhibition runs from October 12 to 28.

When: Tuesday to Saturday from October 12 to 28, 2023

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: VisualSpace Gallery, 3352 Dunbar Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The 2023 Vancouver Writers Fest is welcoming over 125 authors in 85 events for the annual literary celebration. Popular happenings such as the signature Literary Cabaret return alongside notable authors like Naomi Klein, Cherie Dimaline, Michael Crummey, Brent Butt, and many more. There are even masterclasses for burgeoning writers to learn from some of the industry’s finest.

When: October 16 to 22, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Various prices, purchase

What: Arts Club Theatre Company presents a millennial take on the classic, Cyrano de Bergerac. Meet lifelong romantic Isabelle, who helps her friend Kristin with a rebound romance but soon discovers that love can get complicated quickly. Written by Christine Quintana and directed by Jivesh Parasram.

When: October 5 to 29, 2023

Time: Various show times

Where: Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre – 162 West 1st Avenue #203, Vancouver

Tickets: From $25, purchase online

What: Discover over 100 Heart of the City Festival events at over 40 locations in the Downtown Eastside this fall. The 20th annual event has the theme of “Grounded in Community, Carrying it Forward”, and the live and virtual events include theatre, dance, storytelling, workshops, exhibits, and more.

When: October 25 to November 5, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues

Tickets: Various prices, including free events

What: We’ve heard of killer comedy shows, but the latest production by The Improv Centre on Granville Island is taking things to the next level.

This Halloween season, the improv theatre company presents Stage Fright 2: Murder at The Disco. One lucky audience member will even become the lead detective throughout the second half of each performance.

When: Every Friday and Saturday until October 28, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $26.50, purchase online

What: The Cultch and Urban Ink present the world premiere of Te Tangi a te Tūī, an unforgettable live experience that blends Māori culture with the artistry of cirque theatre, told in te reo Māori (the Māori language). The multigenerational story for all ages features soaring acrobatics, moving dance, and more at the York Theatre.

When: October 19 to 29, 2023

Time: Various show times

Where: York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online