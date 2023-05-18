EventsSummer

You can enjoy FREE outdoor family movies in North Vancouver this summer

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
May 18 2023, 11:39 pm
City of North Vancouver/Instagram
Movie nights are some of the best times we get to spend with family, and this summer, you can enjoy some of your favourites outdoors on the North Shore for free.

The City of North Vancouver is bringing back Sunset Cinema to The Shipyards every Wednesday from August 2 to August 23.

The popular outdoor public space is the place to be this summer, with the ongoing Shipyards Night Market as well as Polygon Gallery’s Deckchair Cinema slated to start up in late June.

Sunset Cinema North Vancouver

City of North Vancouver/Instagram

Here are the dates and the films for the free outdoor movies in North Vancouver so you can save them in your family calendar.

  • Wednesday, August 2– Jumanji (1995)

  • Wednesday, August 9 – Mama Mia 2 – Here We Go Again

Mama Mia 2 – Here We Go Again

  • Wednesday, August 16 – Encanto

Encanto

  • Wednesday, August 23 – E.T.

ET Movie

Movie screenings will begin at sunset, so bring a blanket, a pillow, or a chair to sit on, along with all your favourite snacks.

Sunset Cinema in North Vancouver

When: Every Wednesday from August 2 to 23, 2023
Time: Approximately 9 pm
Where: The Shipyards – 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Admission: Free

