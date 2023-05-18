You can enjoy FREE outdoor family movies in North Vancouver this summer

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Movie nights are some of the best times we get to spend with family, and this summer, you can enjoy some of your favourites outdoors on the North Shore for free.

The City of North Vancouver is bringing back Sunset Cinema to The Shipyards every Wednesday from August 2 to August 23.

The popular outdoor public space is the place to be this summer, with the ongoing Shipyards Night Market as well as Polygon Gallery’s Deckchair Cinema slated to start up in late June.

Here are the dates and the films for the free outdoor movies in North Vancouver so you can save them in your family calendar.

Wednesday, August 2– Jumanji (1995)

Wednesday, August 9 – Mama Mia 2 – Here We Go Again

Wednesday, August 16 – Encanto

Wednesday, August 23 – E.T.

Movie screenings will begin at sunset, so bring a blanket, a pillow, or a chair to sit on, along with all your favourite snacks.

When: Every Wednesday from August 2 to 23, 2023

Time: Approximately 9 pm

Where: The Shipyards – 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Admission: Free