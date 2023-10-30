10 amazing Vancouver arts events to check out in November

November is here and the new month is filled with amazing arts events around Vancouver.
From Chutzpah! Festival to East Van Panto, Hadestown, and more, here are 10 fantastic arts events to check out around town.
And for more fun things happening around town be sure to visit our Listed section.
Lumière Festival 2023
What: Showcasing a variety of artists, including international artists from France, Poland, and the United States, the Lumière Festival will feature illuminated artworks, light-based projections, dynamic performances, and interactive workshops that will help bring a little light to the darkest season.
Different interactive, light-based pieces will be on display in more than 10 locations across downtown Vancouver, including the West End, Yaletown, and Gastown neighbourhoods.
When: November 2 to 6, 2023
Where: Various locations throughout Downtown Vancouver
Cost: Free
- You might also like:
- Win four tickets to see Colin Mochrie and Hyprov in Vancouver (CONTEST)
- Ho Ho No: Vancouver Santa Claus Parade is officially cancelled this year
- WWE SmackDown is coming to Vancouver's Rogers Arena this winter
Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis
What: Colin Mochrie of Whose Line Is It Anyways? and Master Hypnotist Asad Mecci are the stars of Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis, which is coming to the Vogue Theatre on Tuesday, November 7.
The live show combines hypnosis and improv for a unique comedy experience and is straight from a Las Vegas Residency at the legendary Showroom at Harrah’s.
When: November 7, 2023
Time: 8 pm
Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver
Cost: $39.50-$79.50 plus fees, purchase online
Elf: The Musical
What: Arts Club Theatre presents the classic film Elf in a magical musical for the holiday season. All ages will love following along with Buddy the Elf from the North Pole to New York City as he tries to win over his new family with Christmas cheer and syrupy spaghetti. But what can he do when his dad’s on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Jolly Old St. Nick himself?
When: November 2 to December 31, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver
Cost: Starting from $39, purchase online
KOOZA by Cirque du Soleil
What: Cirque du Soleil’s internationally acclaimed production of Kooza is back in Vancouver this fall.
Kooza follows the self-discovery adventures of the Innocent who is magically transported to an exotic and bizarre kingdom. The 125-minute show is packed full of different visual spectacles, including silk ribbon performances, a double highwire, a skeleton dance, and the Wheel of Death.
And of course, it wouldn’t be a Cirque show without whimsical characters, playful clowns, stunning costuming and sets, and a moving live score.
When: Now until December 31, 2023
Time: Performance times will vary based on the date
Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Broadway Across Canada – Hadestown
What: Calling all musical theatre fans! Broadway Across Canada is bringing an iconic lineup to Vancouver and it’s your chance to see everything you love about Broadway without a trip to NYC.
Hadestown is the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The acclaimed new show is described as a love story for all generations.
When: November 7 to 12, 2023
Time: 8 pm from Tuesday to Saturday, 2:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday, and 7:30 pm Sunday
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Chutzpah! Festival
What: The annual Chutzpah! Festival celebrates all aspects of Jewish culture, with Canadian and international artists performing theatre, comedy, dance, music, and more at venues around Vancouver. Highlights include a Taraf Syriana in concert with Sephardic Jewish, Syrian, and Roma traditions, heartfelt monodrama Whistler, and The Debaters – The Chutzpah! Edition.
When: November 2 to 23, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
East Van Panto: Beauty and the Beast
What: East Van Panto’s Beauty and the Beast introduces audiences to bright and business-minded Belle, who becomes imprisoned in an enchanted specialty grocery store run by a stuck-in-his-ways Beast. She must use her smarts with the help of her new friends Miso Potts, little Tofu, and their Bento Buds to change Beast’s perspective and break the curse before time runs out.
When: November 22, 2023, to January 7, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: In-person at York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver plus online on-demand
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Eastside Culture Crawl 2023
What: Heads up, art lovers! One of the city’s largest art celebrations is returning this fall, and everything is free to check out.
The 27th annual Eastside Culture Crawl is happening from November 16 to 19 in dozens of buildings across Vancouver’s eastside. More than 500 artists are expected to welcome tens of thousands of visitors to their studios.
When: November 16 to 19, 2023
Time: 5 to 10 pm (Thursday and Friday) and 11 am to 6 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: Various locations throughout East Vancouver
Admission: Free
Zee Zee Theatre’s Queer Asian Stories Collection at VPL
What: The 13th edition of Zee Zee Theatre’s annual community storytelling project centres on stories from the Queer Asian experience. Attendees are invited to have a candid conversation for 20 minutes with a storyteller who will share true stories while breaking down assumptions and building understanding.
The Rainbow Elders & Allies Collection is produced by Jordy Matheson and curated by Jaylon Han, Yanting Qiu, and Shay Dior.
When: November 18 and 19, November 25 and 26, 2023
Time: 1 to 4 pm
Where: Vancouver Public Library Central Branch (sign-up is at the door of the Third Floor Atrium) – 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free
Bright Futures at Bill Reid Gallery
What: Bill Reid Gallery is hosting a celebration of the innovative art of Bill Reid along with new works by contemporary emerging and established Indigenous artists of the Northwest Coast.
Bright Futures asked the contributing artists to ponder and critique the question, “How is Bill Reid continuously inspiring contemporary Northwest Coast artists?” Find out their answers in the exhibition running until January.
When: Now until January 14, 2024 (open Wednesday to Sunday)
Time: 11 am to 5 pm
Where: Bill Reid Gallery — 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Admission: $6 to $13, free for Indigenous Peoples, members, and children 12 years and under. Purchase Online