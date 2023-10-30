10 amazing Vancouver arts events to check out in November

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

November is here and the new month is filled with amazing arts events around Vancouver.

From Chutzpah! Festival to East Van Panto, Hadestown, and more, here are 10 fantastic arts events to check out around town.

What: Showcasing a variety of artists, including international artists from France, Poland, and the United States, the Lumière Festival will feature illuminated artworks, light-based projections, dynamic performances, and interactive workshops that will help bring a little light to the darkest season.

Different interactive, light-based pieces will be on display in more than 10 locations across downtown Vancouver, including the West End, Yaletown, and Gastown neighbourhoods.

When: November 2 to 6, 2023

Where: Various locations throughout Downtown Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Colin Mochrie of Whose Line Is It Anyways? and Master Hypnotist Asad Mecci are the stars of Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis, which is coming to the Vogue Theatre on Tuesday, November 7.

The live show combines hypnosis and improv for a unique comedy experience and is straight from a Las Vegas Residency at the legendary Showroom at Harrah’s.

When: November 7, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: $39.50-$79.50 plus fees, purchase online

What: Arts Club Theatre presents the classic film Elf in a magical musical for the holiday season. All ages will love following along with Buddy the Elf from the North Pole to New York City as he tries to win over his new family with Christmas cheer and syrupy spaghetti. But what can he do when his dad’s on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Jolly Old St. Nick himself?

When: November 2 to December 31, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting from $39, purchase online

What: Cirque du Soleil’s internationally acclaimed production of Kooza is back in Vancouver this fall.

Kooza follows the self-discovery adventures of the Innocent who is magically transported to an exotic and bizarre kingdom. The 125-minute show is packed full of different visual spectacles, including silk ribbon performances, a double highwire, a skeleton dance, and the Wheel of Death.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a Cirque show without whimsical characters, playful clowns, stunning costuming and sets, and a moving live score.

When: Now until December 31, 2023

Time: Performance times will vary based on the date

Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online