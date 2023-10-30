EventsArts

10 amazing Vancouver arts events to check out in November

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Oct 30 2023, 5:13 pm
10 amazing Vancouver arts events to check out in November
Lumiere Festival/Submitted | Hadestown (Broadway Across Canada/Submitted)

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Big Shiny Nudes

Sat, October 21, 12:00pm

Big Shiny Nudes

👽 Intergalactic Halloween Trivia Party

Tue, October 31, 7:00pm

👽 Intergalactic Halloween Trivia Party

AUTUMN POP UP MARKET

Sat, November 4, 11:00am

AUTUMN POP UP MARKET

The Big Elf Run

Sat, December 9, 1:00pm

The Big Elf Run

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

November is here and the new month is filled with amazing arts events around Vancouver.

From Chutzpah! Festival to East Van Panto, Hadestown, and more, here are 10 fantastic arts events to check out around town.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to visit our Listed section.

Lumière Festival 2023

Lumiere Festival

Lumiere Festival/Submitted

What: Showcasing a variety of artists, including international artists from France, Poland, and the United States, the Lumière Festival will feature illuminated artworks, light-based projections, dynamic performances, and interactive workshops that will help bring a little light to the darkest season.

Different interactive, light-based pieces will be on display in more than 10 locations across downtown Vancouver, including the West End, Yaletown, and Gastown neighbourhoods.

When: November 2 to 6, 2023
Where: Various locations throughout Downtown Vancouver
Cost: Free

Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis

What: Colin Mochrie of Whose Line Is It Anyways? and Master Hypnotist Asad Mecci are the stars of Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis, which is coming to the Vogue Theatre on Tuesday, November 7.

The live show combines hypnosis and improv for a unique comedy experience and is straight from a Las Vegas Residency at the legendary Showroom at Harrah’s.

When: November 7, 2023
Time: 8 pm
Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver
Cost: $39.50-$79.50 plus fees, purchase online

Elf: The Musical

What: Arts Club Theatre presents the classic film Elf in a magical musical for the holiday season. All ages will love following along with Buddy the Elf from the North Pole to New York City as he tries to win over his new family with Christmas cheer and syrupy spaghetti. But what can he do when his dad’s on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Jolly Old St. Nick himself?

When: November 2 to December 31, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver
Cost: Starting from $39, purchase online

KOOZA by Cirque du Soleil

What: Cirque du Soleil’s internationally acclaimed production of Kooza is back in Vancouver this fall.

Kooza follows the self-discovery adventures of the Innocent who is magically transported to an exotic and bizarre kingdom. The 125-minute show is packed full of different visual spectacles, including silk ribbon performances, a double highwire, a skeleton dance, and the Wheel of Death.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a Cirque show without whimsical characters, playful clowns, stunning costuming and sets, and a moving live score.

When: Now until December 31, 2023
Time: Performance times will vary based on the date
Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Broadway Across Canada – Hadestown

Hadestown

Hadestown (Broadway Across Canada/Submitted)

What: Calling all musical theatre fans! Broadway Across Canada is bringing an iconic lineup to Vancouver and it’s your chance to see everything you love about Broadway without a trip to NYC.

Hadestown is the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The acclaimed new show is described as a love story for all generations. 

When: November 7 to 12, 2023
Time: 8 pm from Tuesday to Saturday, 2:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday, and 7:30 pm Sunday
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Chutzpah! Festival

What: The annual Chutzpah! Festival celebrates all aspects of Jewish culture, with Canadian and international artists performing theatre, comedy, dance, music, and more at venues around Vancouver. Highlights include a Taraf Syriana in concert with Sephardic Jewish, Syrian, and Roma traditions, heartfelt monodrama Whistler, and The Debaters – The Chutzpah! Edition.

When: November 2 to 23, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

East Van Panto: Beauty and the Beast

What: East Van Panto’s Beauty and the Beast introduces audiences to bright and business-minded Belle, who becomes imprisoned in an enchanted specialty grocery store run by a stuck-in-his-ways Beast. She must use her smarts with the help of her new friends Miso Potts, little Tofu, and their Bento Buds to change Beast’s perspective and break the curse before time runs out.

When: November 22, 2023, to January 7, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: In-person at York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver plus online on-demand
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Eastside Culture Crawl 2023

Eastside Culture Crawl

Studio 580 by Jodie Ponto (Eastside Culture Crawl/Facebook)

What: Heads up, art lovers! One of the city’s largest art celebrations is returning this fall, and everything is free to check out.

The 27th annual Eastside Culture Crawl is happening from November 16 to 19 in dozens of buildings across Vancouver’s eastside. More than 500 artists are expected to welcome tens of thousands of visitors to their studios.

When: November 16 to 19, 2023
Time: 5 to 10 pm (Thursday and Friday) and 11 am to 6 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: Various locations throughout East Vancouver
Admission: Free

Zee Zee Theatre’s Queer Asian Stories Collection at VPL

What: The 13th edition of Zee Zee Theatre’s annual community storytelling project centres on stories from the Queer Asian experience. Attendees are invited to have a candid conversation for 20 minutes with a storyteller who will share true stories while breaking down assumptions and building understanding.

The Rainbow Elders & Allies Collection is produced by Jordy Matheson and curated by Jaylon Han, Yanting Qiu, and Shay Dior.

When: November 18 and 19, November 25 and 26, 2023
Time: 1 to 4 pm
Where: Vancouver Public Library Central Branch (sign-up is at the door of the Third Floor Atrium) – 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free

Bright Futures at Bill Reid Gallery

What: Bill Reid Gallery is hosting a celebration of the innovative art of Bill Reid along with new works by contemporary emerging and established Indigenous artists of the Northwest Coast.

Bright Futures asked the contributing artists to ponder and critique the question, “How is Bill Reid continuously inspiring contemporary Northwest Coast artists?” Find out their answers in the exhibition running until January.

When: Now until January 14, 2024 (open Wednesday to Sunday)
Time: 11 am to 5 pm
Where: Bill Reid Gallery — 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Admission: $6 to $13, free for Indigenous Peoples, members, and children 12 years and under. Purchase Online

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Arts
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop