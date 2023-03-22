As we wave goodbye to one viral food brand with a cult following, we gear up to welcome another.

This is not a drill, you aren’t dreaming, and no, this isn’t an early April Fools’ Day prank: Shake Shack is officially coming to Canada.

To say this is exciting news is putting it lightly, as Canadians have long called for the famous American chain to set up shop north of the US border.

People have even gone so far as to travel down south exclusively to get their hands on ShackBurgers, Bacon Cheese Fries, and Frozen Custard from the brand.

What to know about Shake Shack ahead of its Canadian expansion

What started as a humble hot dog cart in New York City’s Madison Square Park over 20 years ago has become one of the biggest names in fast-casual restaurants.

The original Shack opened in 2004 in the famous NYC park, and now, the brand currently operates 440 locations.

This includes over 290 restaurants in 32 US States and the District of Columbia and over 150 international locations in places such as London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, and more.

The brand’s famous offerings include gourmet burgers, flat-top hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes.

When is Shake Shack coming to Canada?

This is the question, right? Along with “where” it’s landing, of course.

Shake Shack has shared that it has plans to make its much-anticipated entry into Canada in 2024 with a flagship location in Toronto.

Thanks to a partnership with Osmington Inc. and Harlo Entertainment Inc., both Toronto-based private investment companies, the brand will aim to open nearly three dozen Canadian Shacks over the next decade, approximately.

“We have been eyeing this incredible opportunity in Canada for quite some time and are elated to have found exceptional partners to serve Shack classics and bespoke Canada-exclusive items to our sophisticated neighbours to the north,” says Michael Kark, Chief Global Licensing Officer of Shake Shack.

“Together with Osmington Inc. and Harlo Entertainment, we plan to open 35 Shacks in Canada by 2035 starting with the flagship location in Toronto in 2024. We can’t wait to be a part of the city’s bustling energy and innovative food scene.”

We’re told Shake Shack will collaborate with local purveyors and producers to create a “special Shack experience unique to the Toronto community.”

We’ll keep you posted on more details about Shake Shack coming to Canada as they are released. Stay tuned!