A labour of love: Food at Vaisakhi comes with an important message

If you’ve ever attended a Vaisakhi nagar kirtan, you know that food is a big part of the religious celebration.

Every year, hundreds of families from the Sikh community spend hours preparing food to give away for free at the nagar kirtan (which loosely translates to a religious procession taking place in a neighbourhood or town).

For Sikhs in Canada and around the world, Vaisakhi is a time that holds great religious importance. The day commemorates the birth or establishment of Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the 10th Sikh Guru, in 1699.

Sikhs spend days preparing food as an act of sewa, a word meaning selfless service and a fundamental principle of Sikhism.

Manveer Singh Sihota and his mom have cooked for the Surrey, BC, parade every year. Sihota says that for his mom, there is an important message behind the food.

“She (says) this isn’t just food. It’s worship,” Sihota told Daily Hive in a previous interview.

“In daily life, we work for our food, and we can be egotistical and think we did it all. But when we take a portion of our bounty, and we share it with our human community, it is a way of reminding us that there is something much bigger than us.”

In Canada, there are several major Vaisakhi parades taking place around the country.

The Vancouver celebration will take place on April 13. The second parade in Surrey is planned for April 20. These are some of the largest Vaisakhi events outside of India, drawing in crowds of over 300,000 people.

In Toronto, Vaisakhi, also known as Khalsa Day, will be celebrated with a parade on April 28 this year.

In Sikhism, only vegetarian meals are served at Gurudwaras and faith-based events such as Vaisakhi.

Attendees of all backgrounds are welcome to attend Vaisakhi; however, it is important to note this is a religious event.

Attendees are encouraged to cover their heads during the procession (head coverings are often provided at Vaisakhi events).

While food is given away for free, it is not meant to be wasted. Please only take what you need and remember it was made with a labour of love.

If you’re planning to attend a Vaisakhi nagar kirtan this year, here are some delicious snacks and meals you may get to try.

Samosas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samosa Paradise (@samosaparadise)

These golden deep-fried triangle pastries are stuffed with a spicy filling made of potatoes and peas. They taste best when dipped in mint and tamarind chutney or ketchup.

Pakoras

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sylheti_Eats (@sylheti_eats)



These crispy deep-fried fritters are made of a flour batter usually mixed with potatoes, onions, cauliflower, and spinach and are usually served with tamarind or mint chutney.

Saag and makki di roti

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ch AnAs JaMiL (@ch_anas_jamil)

If you want an authentic taste of India’s northern Punjab state — home to the majority of Sikhs in the country — this is a must-try meal. Saag is a dish slow-cooked with greens such as spinach, fenugreek, and mustard leaves. It is served with makki di roti, a type of roti made with corn flour.

Cholay baturay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZM KITCHEN DIARIES (@zmkitchendiaries)

This is another popular Punjabi dish, consisting of a deep-fried leavened bread (bhature) and curried chickpeas (cholay). Cholay is often served with samosas.

Burfi

A post shared by Emma’s Dillemma (@emmasdillemma) on Apr 8, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

Burfi is usually made with condensed milk and sugar and is often flavoured with cardamom, saffron, or pistachios.

Jalebi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ks (@mumbaifooddie)

These orange pretzel-shaped desserts will be a favourite with anyone with a sweet tooth. Jalebis are made with deep-fried batter and are soaked in sugary syrup.

Prashad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bhukkadjanta (@bhukkad_janta) on Apr 2, 2019 at 7:56am PDT

Prashad is a sacred pudding usually served in Sikh temples. It is made with clarified butter, sugar, and flour.

Kheer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel Taste Talk (@traveltastetalkaxom)

Kheer is a rice pudding made with boiling milk and sugar. It’s often seasoned with cardamon and saffron.

Gajrela

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Great Amritsar (@thegreatamritsar)

Gajrela is a carrot-based dessert pudding that is made with water, milk, and cardamom and slow-cooked. It’s usually topped with nuts and raisins.

Have you tried any of these foods before? Let us know in the comments!