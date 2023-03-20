CRAFT Beer Market’s False Creek location has been closed for over a month to undergo some serious restorations, and now, it’s nearly time for patrons to experience the renovations for themselves.

The hot spot for brews, bites, and good times has seen some big changes, including a refreshed indoor/outdoor patio with 124 new outdoor seats.

Other highlights to expect at this destination include a cozy new surf lounge with an indoor fireplace, a custom retro air streamer fitted out with private booths, and raised areas throughout the restaurant so you can enjoy better views.

Located in the heritage Salt Building, CRAFT Beer Market False Creek also boasts a newly updated 360-degree bar featuring over 140 drinks on tap.

This eatery’s glass-enclosed keg room holds over 400 kegs and more than 19,000 litres of beer, so clearly, it’s a great place to head for sips.

On top of those changes and enhancements, CRAFT has partnered with local artists to show off their work.

“We are excited for the next chapter for our False Creek location and to continue to be a landmark destination within the community,” said PJ L’Heureux, CRAFT Beer Market founder.

“There is a lot of history in the building, and we’re thankful for the support that the community has given CRAFT,” President and COO Scott Frank added. “We can’t believe we opened the doors 10 years ago and are looking forward to many happy years ahead.”

CRAFT Beer Market False Creek will reopen to the public on Monday, March 27 for lunch, dinner, and brunch. Be sure to check it out!

CRAFT Beer Market False Creek

Address: 85 W 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-709-2337

Instagram