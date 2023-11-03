FoodFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Tractor Foods reopens after explosion forced it to close

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Nov 3 2023, 10:20 pm
Tractor Foods reopens after explosion forced it to close

Eight months ago, an underground electrical fire forced Tractor Foods to shut down its Burrard location alongside neighbour JJ Bean. But the wait is finally over, the eatery was able to reopen this week.

“We couldn’t be more excited to share the news,” shared Tractor online.

Tractor is best known for its healthy eats like salads, soups, sandwiches, and bowls. We recommend trying the Lemongrass Tofu Hot Bowl, which has coconut curry, eggplant, chickpeas, carrot, red bell pepper, and lemongrass and kaffir-lime leaves over brown rice. It also offers a breakfast menu for those early risers.

Additionally, Tractor serves an assortment of beverages, including coffee, lattes, hot chocolate, and fancy lemonades like its Blueberry Mint Lemonade.

“We are excited to finally be back!!!” said Tractor. “As they say, better late than never.”

Tractor Marine

Address: 335 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Instagram

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop