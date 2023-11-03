Tractor Foods reopens after explosion forced it to close

Eight months ago, an underground electrical fire forced Tractor Foods to shut down its Burrard location alongside neighbour JJ Bean. But the wait is finally over, the eatery was able to reopen this week.

“We couldn’t be more excited to share the news,” shared Tractor online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tractor Everyday Healthy Foods | Restaurant (@tractorfoods)

Tractor is best known for its healthy eats like salads, soups, sandwiches, and bowls. We recommend trying the Lemongrass Tofu Hot Bowl, which has coconut curry, eggplant, chickpeas, carrot, red bell pepper, and lemongrass and kaffir-lime leaves over brown rice. It also offers a breakfast menu for those early risers.

Additionally, Tractor serves an assortment of beverages, including coffee, lattes, hot chocolate, and fancy lemonades like its Blueberry Mint Lemonade.

“We are excited to finally be back!!!” said Tractor. “As they say, better late than never.”

Address: 335 Burrard Street, Vancouver

