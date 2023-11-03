Amay's House quietly reopens in Vancouver
Vancouver is home to some excellent Asian cuisine, and another one has just rejoined the mix. Burmese and Asian restaurant Amay’s House has quietly reopened its doors.
The restaurant originally closed back in 2022 with plans to relocate to Surrey. However, the eatery has decided to stay in the city instead.
You can anticipate all your favourite dishes, like Burmese-style samosas, which are stuffed with potatoes, onion, and traditional spices.
It also serves other delicious Burmese meals like the Burmese Style Chicken Glass Noodle Soup, which is served with glass noodles, black fungus, dried bean curds, dried lily flowers, and quail eggs.
The restaurant is open daily except for Tuesdays from 11 am to 3 pm and 5 to 9 pm.
Amay’s House
Address: 3293 BC-1A, Vancouver
Phone: 604-327-2629