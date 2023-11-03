Foy's Irish Bar to replace 12 Kings Pub in Mount Pleasant

FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Nov 3 2023, 12:00 am
One pub closes, another opens. Foy’s Irish Bar is officially replacing 12 Kings Pub in Mount Pleasant.

Foy’s Irish Bar promises to offer all your classic pub offerings and, of course, plenty of beer.

The pub has operated under a soft opening over the last two days and has already received rave reviews online, with multiple people claiming it has “the best Guinness in Vancouver!”

Foy’s told Dished that within the next couple of weeks, there will be karaoke on Mondays, trivia nights on Tuesdays, bingo on Wednesdays, and comedy nights on Thursdays.

Live music will be playing every Friday to Sunday night, and there will be pool and dart tournaments on most days starting at 6 pm.

Foy said its goal is “for it to be a community bar” with cheap drinks and good food.

Foy’s Irish Bar officially opens tomorrow, November 3.

It’ll operate from Sunday to Thursday from 10 am to 12 pm and Friday to Saturday from 10 am to 2 am.

Address: 395 Kingsway, Vancouver
Phone: 778-751-8607

