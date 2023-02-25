NewsTransportation

JJBean coffee shop looks scorched after explosion rocks the city (PHOTOS)

Irish Mae Silvestre
Feb 25 2023, 6:36 pm
JJBean coffee shop looks scorched after explosion rocks the city (PHOTOS)
Daily Hive

Smoke was visible for various blocks after an explosion shook downtown Vancouver on Friday. Now, as the smoke has cleared, we have a better look of the damage to one of the city’s most beloved cafes.

According to witnesses, the explosion was heard at around 6 pm, forcing people in nearby buildings to evacuate.

Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive

The incident left some people injured and no casualties.

The full extent of the damage was visible the following day.

The exterior of JJ Bean Coffee Roasters was scorched and the door and windows were boarded up.

Daily Hive

Daily Hive

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services Chief Karen Fry said that the explosion was the result of an underground electrical fire.

Vancouver Police Department tweeted that the fire isn’t believed to be criminal in nature.

The incident, which occurred at Burrard Street and West Hastings Street, outside the historic Marine Building, prompted TransLink to shut down service in the area.

However, according to a recent tweet, the station reopened on Saturday with regular service resuming. However, TransLink warns commuters to expect “some gaps” as it works on restoring “normal service levels.”

 

With files from Claire Fenton.

