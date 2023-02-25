Smoke was visible for various blocks after an explosion shook downtown Vancouver on Friday. Now, as the smoke has cleared, we have a better look of the damage to one of the city’s most beloved cafes.

According to witnesses, the explosion was heard at around 6 pm, forcing people in nearby buildings to evacuate.

The incident left some people injured and no casualties.

The full extent of the damage was visible the following day.

The exterior of JJ Bean Coffee Roasters was scorched and the door and windows were boarded up.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services Chief Karen Fry said that the explosion was the result of an underground electrical fire.

Vancouver Police Department tweeted that the fire isn’t believed to be criminal in nature.

Our #VPD officers are supporting @VanFireRescue as they investigate the cause of an explosion and fire near Burrard Street and West Cordova tonight. Traffic is impacted and some buildings have been evacuated. We do not currently believe this was caused by a criminal act. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) February 25, 2023

The incident, which occurred at Burrard Street and West Hastings Street, outside the historic Marine Building, prompted TransLink to shut down service in the area.

However, according to a recent tweet, the station reopened on Saturday with regular service resuming. However, TransLink warns commuters to expect “some gaps” as it works on restoring “normal service levels.”

#SkyTrain #SeaBus Update 9:10 PM – Waterfront Station is now open. Expo Line trains and SeaBus are resuming regular service with some gaps as we restore normal service levels. Bus bridge between Lonsdale Quay & Waterfront has ended. ^ns — TransLink BC (@TransLink) February 25, 2023

With files from Claire Fenton.