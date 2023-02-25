"Huge explosion": Downtown Vancouver shaken by underground electrical fire (VIDEOS)

First responders were called to an explosion and fire at a historic building in Vancouver Friday night.

Smoke could be seen from several blocks away from the scene at Burrard Street and Hastings, outside the Marine Building.

Live fire and emergency situation at historic Marine Building in @downtownvan. Please stay clear of the area and let @VanFireRescue with support from @VancouverPD do their work. pic.twitter.com/ScNtqT8LE9 — Sarah Kirby-Yung 楊瑞蘭 (@sarahkirby_yung) February 25, 2023

Many took to social media to say an explosion was heard around 6:00 pm, and many nearby buildings had to be evacuated due to safety concerns.

Huge explosion downtown Vancouver. Apparently gas leak. #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/KV0iK23GQx — Avice is also on P*st 💫 (@identitykrysis) February 25, 2023

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services provided few details immediately following the blast, however, Fire Chief Karen Fry confirmed just before 8:00 pm there were some injuries in the initial blast.

There were no reports of any casualties.

Fry also said the fire was an underground electrical fire.

A tweet from the Vancouver Police Department says at this time the fire is not believed to be criminal in nature.

Our #VPD officers are supporting @VanFireRescue as they investigate the cause of an explosion and fire near Burrard Street and West Cordova tonight. Traffic is impacted and some buildings have been evacuated. We do not currently believe this was caused by a criminal act. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) February 25, 2023

Traffic in the area was expected to be disrupted for some time as crews responded.

They’ve closed the Seabus and SkyTrain in #Vancouver #translink because of the explosion downtown at Burrard and West Hastings.#bctransit #cdnpoli #cdnmedia — Avice is also on P*st 💫 (@identitykrysis) February 25, 2023

This is a developing story.