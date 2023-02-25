News

"Huge explosion": Downtown Vancouver shaken by underground electrical fire (VIDEOS)

Feb 25 2023, 3:52 am
First responders were called to an explosion and fire at a historic building in Vancouver Friday night.

Smoke could be seen from several blocks away from the scene at Burrard Street and Hastings, outside the Marine Building.

Many took to social media to say an explosion was heard around 6:00 pm, and many nearby buildings had to be evacuated due to safety concerns.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services provided few details immediately following the blast, however, Fire Chief Karen Fry confirmed just before 8:00 pm there were some injuries in the initial blast.

There were no reports of any casualties.

Fry also said the fire was an underground electrical fire.

A tweet from the Vancouver Police Department says at this time the fire is not believed to be criminal in nature.

Traffic in the area was expected to be disrupted for some time as crews responded.

This is a developing story. 

