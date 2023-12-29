FoodRestaurant Openings

Tozen Sushi Bar: Vancouver's newest elevated spot for sushi

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Dec 29 2023, 8:54 pm
Tozen Sushi Bar: Vancouver's newest elevated spot for sushi

Vancouverites go absolutely nuts for sushi, and a new elevated sushi spot has just soft opened.

Tozen Sushi Bar is the latest sushi joint in the city and is the sister restaurant to Vancouver’s favourite Tom’s Sushi.

The menu features upscale takes on classic Tom’s Sushi offerings. You can anticipate plenty of share plants, sushi rolls, and a special cocktail menu.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tozen Sushi Bar (@tozensushibar)

Plus, while Tom’s Sushi has a lighter interior, Tozen boasts a darker, more sophisticated feel.

You can visit this new sushi spot during its soft open hours from 5 to 9 pm every day except for January 1 and 2.

Tozen Sushi Bar

Address: 967 W Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok.  

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop