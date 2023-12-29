Tozen Sushi Bar: Vancouver's newest elevated spot for sushi
Dec 29 2023, 8:54 pm
Vancouverites go absolutely nuts for sushi, and a new elevated sushi spot has just soft opened.
Tozen Sushi Bar is the latest sushi joint in the city and is the sister restaurant to Vancouver’s favourite Tom’s Sushi.
The menu features upscale takes on classic Tom’s Sushi offerings. You can anticipate plenty of share plants, sushi rolls, and a special cocktail menu.
Plus, while Tom’s Sushi has a lighter interior, Tozen boasts a darker, more sophisticated feel.
You can visit this new sushi spot during its soft open hours from 5 to 9 pm every day except for January 1 and 2.
Tozen Sushi Bar
Address: 967 W Broadway, Vancouver
