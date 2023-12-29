Bisou Bake House just officially opened its third location
Nothing is better than some freshly baked pastries, and a new spot for these goodies has just opened up.
Bisou Bake House just opened its third location in Vancouver located at Telus Garden.
- You might also like:
- Metro Vancouver BBQ joint to open new location in Pitt Meadows
- Metro Vancouver White Spot to close this week after 44 years
- "The time has come to take a break": Beloved sub shop to close after over 50 years of operation
The new spot offers plenty of seating in a very modern-looking space. You can expect all of your Bisou favourites, like its White Chocolate and Pistachio Croissants, Almond Butter Chocolate Bars, and loaves of freshly baked bread.
View this post on Instagram
“The team at Bisou has been working overtime to make this opening happen ASAP,” said the bakery online.
You can visit the bakery’s new location starting today.
Bisou Bake House Telus Garden
Address: 510 West Georgia Street, Vancouver
Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok.