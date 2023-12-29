Bisou Bake House just officially opened its third location

FoodRestaurant Openings

Nothing is better than some freshly baked pastries, and a new spot for these goodies has just opened up.

Bisou Bake House just opened its third location in Vancouver located at Telus Garden.

The new spot offers plenty of seating in a very modern-looking space. You can expect all of your Bisou favourites, like its White Chocolate and Pistachio Croissants, Almond Butter Chocolate Bars, and loaves of freshly baked bread.

 

“The team at Bisou has been working overtime to make this opening happen ASAP,” said the bakery online.

You can visit the bakery’s new location starting today.

Bisou Bake House Telus Garden

Address: 510 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Instagram

