Vancouver named most sushi-crazed city in the world outside of Japan

Jan 19 2022, 5:44 pm
Shadow Inspiration/Shutterstock
According to a brand new study, Vancouver is the most sushi-crazed city in the world outside of Japan.

Tell us something we don’t already know!

The Chef’s Pencil report published today outlines that Vancouver, BC, topped the list with a perfect score (100 out of 100) based on Google Trends data relating to sushi-related searches.

This study found that Novosibirsk, Russia, and Odessa, Ukraine, took the second and third spots on the list of the cities with the highest concentration of sushi-lovers.

Montreal was the only other Canadian city to make this list, coming in at 11th with a popularity score of 62, making it the second most sushi-crazed destination in North America.

Vancouver most popular sushi city

Courtesy Chef’s Pencil

Chef’s Pencil also reported that sushi’s popularity in Canada “reached an all-time high in 2021.”

The platform claims that, based on its findings, our favourite, flavourful Japanese export has nearly doubled in popularity over the past decade.

Vancouver most popular sushi city

Courtesy Chef’s Pencil

Chef’s Pencil is an international food magazine that covers global food trends.

We didn’t necessarily need a report to tell us how much Vancouver loves sushi, but this story makes us crave the dish more than ever.

Here’s where to find the best sushi in Vancouver and some cheaper options too!

