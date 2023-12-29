Texas Smoke BBQ to open new Pitt Meadows location
BBQ lovers are in for a treat because Texas Smoke BBQ is opening a new spot in Pitt Meadows.
The company took to Instagram to announce the new location on December 28.
The announcement also included the news that the BBQ joint will be temporarily closing its South Surrey location in Potters at 19158 48th, Surrey. It’ll reopen at the beginning of March.
Texas Smoke BBQ serves plenty of BBQ options like meat by the pound as well as handhelds like its Brisket on a Bun or Texas Walking Taco, which are Doritos with Tex-Mex or pulled pork, jalapeńos, cheese sauce, and cilantro.
You can grab some delicious BBQ at its Pitt Meadows location starting next week.
Texas Smoke BBQ Pitt Meadows
Address: 11190 Bonson Road, Pitt Meadows