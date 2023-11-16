Bar Haifa: Middle Eastern eatery to open in downtown Vancouver

We shared the news that a concept from the founders of Toronto’s The Haifa Room was opening in Vancouver back in the spring, and now it’s nearly time for the downtown concept to launch.

Bar Haifa is set to open on November 24. The eatery will offer an elevated selection of the Middle Eastern eats its sister restaurant out east is known for.

The founders of Bar Haifa first opened a Toronto take-away window in June 2021 amid the pandemic and have since expanded with two brick-and-mortar locations.

Named after the port city of Haifa in Israel, the restaurant, which initially aimed to open back in July, shares a message for patrons ahead of its launch.

“At first, words failed us. We’re devastated. We all have family members living in Palestine and Israel,” says Fadi Hakim, one of five close friends and co-founders of Bar Haifa.

“As we grapple with the situation, we grieve for all the civilians, our helplessness. For now, our focus is connecting people through shared experience and finding a commonality between people through food.”

Folks can expect to enjoy an elevated food menu with bites like kofta, boneless lamb shoulder, and fresh hummus.

The space offers seating for 55 people inside and will also boast a spacious patio during the warmer months, we’re told.

Bar Haifa will also have a takeout-only street-food menu available.

You can find this spot open on the ground floor of the Deloitte Summit building on Georgia at Homer Street next week.

Bar Haifa

Address: 410 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

