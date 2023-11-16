Tochi Desserts is opening a brand-new food truck next year

A Richmond Night Market favourite is taking its sweet treats on the road. Tochi Desserts took to Instagram last week to announce it will be opening a food truck.

Tochi is best known for its delicious Hong Kong-style French toast with a twist. It fills its French toast with soft and chewy Japanese mochi, making it an irresistible soft and chewy dessert that will satisfy anyone’s sweet tooth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tochi (@tochi.yvr)

Tochi told Dished, “Our food truck is being built currently and is expected to be complete in late January.”

Tochi was one of the must-visit stalls at this year’s Richmond Night Market, and we are counting the days until we’re able to get its irresistible desserts again.

“We’re committed to deepening our connections within our local community and beyond,” Tochi shared online. “Our mission has always been to spread happiness through our treats, and we can’t wait to do so in new and exciting ways.”

Be sure to check back here for a grand opening date for Tochi Desserts’ food truck when it’s announced.

