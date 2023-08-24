A Vancouver-founded coffee chain recently closed one of its most identifiable locations, and now a new chain is ready to move in.

The Blenz at the Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain station permanently closed at the end of May, leaving commuters temporarily without a convenient spot to grab a coffee while on the go.

This closure was one in a string of other Blenz closures in the city in recent months, including the location at 999 Granville Street (which is now a Flamingo Cafe) and at 338 Helmcken Street (now an Analog Coffee).

Now, it appears that a Tim Hortons is set to move into the 2470 Commercial Drive space.

According to window wrapping that has gone up at the space, this new location for the fast-food chain is “coming soon.”

An opening date has yet to be shared, so stay tuned for more information.

Tim Hortons – Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain Station

Address: 2470 Commercial Drive, Vancouver