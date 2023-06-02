One of Vancouver’s most identifiable stops for coffee on a major commuter’s route has quietly closed.

The Blenz location at the Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain station is now permanently closed, a sudden move that appears to have happened within the past week.

The location has already been entirely cleaned out, with only a note on the door with “Sorry! We are closed” as an explanation.

Rumours had been circulating online about this location’s closure due to increased rent, and while the chain’s website does not suggest anything about this location shuttering, its Google Maps listing is now marked as “permanently closed.”

This location was long a destination for those hoping to grab a coffee or other refreshments before jumping on the train or bus, making it one of the busier Blenz locations in the city.

This follows a rash of other Blenz closures throughout the city in recent months, including the location at 999 Granville Street (which is now a Flamingo Cafe) and at 338 Helmcken Street (now an Analog Coffee).

Dished has reached out for more information on this Blenz closure and will update this story.