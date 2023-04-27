FoodCoffee & TeaFood News

Highly anticipated new coffee shop to officially open in Vancouver tomorrow (PHOTO)

Hanna McLean
Apr 27 2023, 1:56 am
Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

It’s time! The much-loved cafe in Calgary and Kelowna is finally opening in Vancouver!

Analog Coffee is opening its doors to its second BC location in the Yaletown neighbourhood tomorrow at 7 am.

Analog Coffee

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Analog was founded in 2011 at the Calgary Farmers’ Market, followed by the picture-perfect location on Calgary’s 17th Avenue in 2012.

The brand emphasizes the importance of community and, of course, delicious coffee and baked goods.

Now, Vancouverites will finally be able to enjoy their top-notch cup of coffee at 338 Helmcken Street, the former location of Blenz Coffee.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Analog Coffee (@analogcoffee.ca)

Analog Coffee – Yaletown

Address: 338 Helmcken Street, Vancouver

Hours:

  • Weekdays: 7 am to 7 pm
  • Weekends and holidays: 8 am to 8 pm

Instagram

Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
