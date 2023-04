Highly anticipated new coffee shop to officially open in Vancouver tomorrow (PHOTO)

It’s time! The much-loved cafe in Calgary and Kelowna is finally opening in Vancouver!

Analog Coffee is opening its doors to its second BC location in the Yaletown neighbourhood tomorrow at 7 am.

Analog was founded in 2011 at the Calgary Farmersā€™ Market, followed by the picture-perfect location on Calgaryā€™s 17th Avenue in 2012.

The brand emphasizes the importance of community and, of course, delicious coffee and baked goods. Now, Vancouverites will finally be able to enjoy their top-notch cup of coffeeĀ at 338 Helmcken Street, the former location of Blenz Coffee. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Analog Coffee (@analogcoffee.ca)

Analog Coffee ā€“ Yaletown

Address:Ā 338 Helmcken Street, Vancouver

Hours: