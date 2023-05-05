Your A-Z guide for the best things to do and see in Vancouver

We love our city from A to Z! Here in Vancouver, whether you’re visiting for a short time or calling this place home, there’s no shortage of amazing things to do.

We’ve put together an A-to-Z list of all of the best things to do and see in the city, so check out our guide to everything you need to check out in Metro Vancouver in alphabetical order.

A – Aberdeen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joy – Vancouver content creator (@jjoyw3)

Vancouver’s multiculturalism is world-class. In Richmond, minutes away from Vancouver and close to the YVR Airport, you’ll be able to see one of the best examples of our multiculturalism at Aberdeen Centre. Stepping through its doors transports you to a modern, Asian mall where you can shop Korean fashions, stock up on Japanese dollar store goodies, and eat Hong Kong specialties.

B – Beach Volleyball

Can’t explain why, perhaps it taps into our carefree spirits, but beach volleyball is very Vancouver. You can play or you can watch (the view can be great!) beach volleyball at Kits Beach, Locarno Beach, and Spanish Banks. We even have indoor beach volleyball for when it rains!

C – Canucks

Catch a Vancouver Canucks game at Rogers Arena and cheer on our local National Hockey League team. Even if you’re not a fan, or you’re cheering for the other team, checking out a game at least once is a right of passage.

D – Daily Hive Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive (@dailyhive)

Of course, we can’t do a Vancouver list without shameless self-promotion. Whether you’re a local or visiting the city for the first time, turn to Daily Hive for all the latest breaking news, food stories, event listings, and more – we’ve got you covered.

E – English Bay

Being at English Bay at the height of summer is bound to put you in a good mood, but even year-round this urban beach is beautiful. Grab a log and read a good book on a blanket or just walk along the seawall and English Bay is sure to put a smile on your face.

F – False Creek

View this post on Instagram A post shared by False Creek Ferries (@falsecreekferry)

It’s not a creek, it’s actually just a very short, narrow inlet. But it’s encircled by part of the Vancouver Seawall and it’s the perfect way to spend an afternoon. Take a ferry to Granville Island if you like or walk all the way from Sunset Beach to Vanier Park, of course stopping for snacks along the way.

G – Granville Island Market

If you’re a foodie, the Granville Island Market is where it’s at. Arrive right when they open, ask for a hot, fresh honey dip donut from Lee’s, and explore the market vendors to craft the perfect picnic. Honestly, watch out for the seagulls though, they would love to steal your hot dog.

H – H.R. MacMillan Space Centre

Explore the universe at the Space Centre and check if there’s a show playing at the Planetarium Star Theatre for an out-of-this-world experience. You can also use the GMS Observatory to stargaze.

I – (Vancouver) Island

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Maria🌻 (@jennnnnaayy)

Vancouver Island is consistently receiving awards, accolades, and applause for being a top global destination thanks to its pristine natural beauty. Whether you take the ferry to Victoria and spend the weekend there or you voyage to Vancouver Island for longer, it’s a must-see spot that’s very close to a Vancouverite’s heart.

J – Jericho

Everyone in the city has their favourite beach, but I just think Jericho has it all. We love to check out the sailing centre, where you can grab an affordable but tasty bite to eat with an incredible view of the ocean, city, and mountains.

K – Kitsilano

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ShopWest4th (@shopwest4th)

Aside from the beach, Kits is where you’ll find a lot of typically “Vancouver” things, like the first-ever Lululemon store on West 4th Avenue.

L – Library

“L” is for the library, and Vancouver’s main public library is definitely worth perusing, especially if you’re a bookworm. This Coliseum-inspired building is frequently featured in film and television productions and you can go to the rooftop for amazing views of the city skyline.

M – Mountains

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver’s North Shore (@vancouversnorthshore)

No matter how long you call Vancouver home, the city’s dramatic mountain backdrop never ceases to amaze. If you hear the mountains calling, try going for a hike in the warm months or if it’s winter, try snowshoeing, snowboarding, or skiing all less than an hour away from Vancouver.

N – North Vancouver

If you’re spending any amount of time in Vancouver, you’ll have to make it across the water to the North Shore at some point, especially if you love nature. The Capilano Suspension Bridge is a very popular tourist attraction. Nearby, the Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge is a more locals-only alternative to get incredible rainforest views.

O – 2010 Winter Olympics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erick Bernabe (@rix1829)

In 2010, the city turned into a giant party with the advent of the Winter Olympic Games. The games left a legacy in the city, from the Olympic Village neighbourhood and Vancouver Olympic Cauldron to the Richmond Olympic Oval and more.

P – PNE

It’s not summer until you’ve been to the PNE! Getting your fill of this two-week-long fair filled with food, agricultural shows, games, concerts, and celebrations is the only way to wrap up a long, hot summer.

Q – Queen Elizabeth Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by meagan. (@_meagananna)

This park has it all and it’s a great one-stop-shop to get your fill of Vancouver even if you’re just in the city for a short time. Hike up the hill and find yourself getting a spectacular view of the city. There’s a pool nearby, pickleball and tennis courts, frisbee golf, pitch and putt, a fancy restaurant, and finally the conservatory full of tropical plants and birds.

R – Richmond Night Market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hanna McLean (@hannamclean_)

The Richmond Night Market is dizzying with its variety of tasty and imaginative foods. Since you can eat your way through more than 600 different food items here, it’s impossible to have a boring meal.

S – Science World

Vancouverites love their glittering geodesic dome along the seawall built originally in time for Expo ’86. Whether you attend with your kids or as an adult at one of their famed after-hours parties, you’re bound to leave full of wonder.

T – Totem Poles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fₑₘₐₗₑ ₐbᵣₒₐd (@female_abroad)

You have to experience Indigenous culture while you’re in Vancouver. One of the most popular places to do that is the Totem Poles in Stanley Park. You can also check out the Bill Reid Gallery and eat at Salmon ‘n Bannock Bistro for a perfect day.

U – UBC

One of Canada’s best universities is also one of its most beautiful thanks to the sprawling campus being set between the sea and rainforests. Spend an afternoon, wandering campus, munching on a Blue Chip cookie, and watching the sunset at Wreck Beach.

V – VanDusen Botanical Garden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Rose (@sarahrosewords)

Because Vancouver’s green pretty much year-round, there’s never a bad time to visit the garden. You can check its bloom calendar to find out the perfect time to catch the roses, laburnum, or cherry blossoms at their best.

W – White Spot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by White Spot Restaurants (@whitespot_restaurants)

Canada’s longest-running restaurant chain is still serving up tasty burgers, shakes, and more. If you want to taste Vancouver’s culture, White Spot is one of the prime places to do so, as many Vancouverites grew up eating here with their families.

X – Vancouver’s XXX history

The Penthouse Night Club in Vancouver has quite a wild history and you can go on a tour to learn all the strip club’s XXX secrets.

Y – YVR

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tacky Tourist (@the_tacky_tourist)

Vancouverites are spoiled because YVR is one of the best airports in the world. Large, comfortable, and filled with public art and unique food and beverage offerings, even if you don’t have a flight booked it’s fun to hang out at the airport or spend a night in the luxury hotel that looks out over the runways.

Z – Zipline

Feel the adrenaline on a zipline adventure! While you’ll have to go outside of the city for this, there are great ones in Maple Ridge and Whistler, give a zipline a try at least once as you zoom through our beautiful forests.

What’s on your A-to-Z list for Vancouver?