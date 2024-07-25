If there’s one thing that Vancouverites like more than patio season, it’s a great happy hour. That’s why The Narrow has combined the two for one epic summer patio happy hour.

Starting Friday, July 26, The Narrow is offering a buy-one-get-one deal on all Tex-Mex favourites from Taco Kat. What’s even cooler is that this deal doesn’t apply to just the same two items.

If you want a burrito, but your pal wants a tostada, you just have to pay for the more expensive one, and the cheaper one is free. The deal even applies if you’re coming in for a solo feast.

“Whether you’re refuelling after a full day of sunshine chasing at Wreck or getting ready

for a warm summer night with the fam, you can load up on killer tacos, burritos,

quesadillas and more to make your tastebuds happy!” said The Narrow in a press release.

The happy hour deal applies for food only and is available daily until 7 pm for dine-in on the patio for as long as patio season lasts. You can visit Taco Kat to check out the whole food menu. But don’t worry, The Narrow’s typical happy hour drink deals are still available as well.

Earlier this year, The Narrow launched a new drink and food program in addition to a “fresh lick of paint for your favourite Main Street speakeasy,” according to David Duprey, founder of The Narrow.

Will you be checking out this happy hour deal? Let us know in the comments.

When: July 26 until the end of patio season

Time: Daily until 7 pm

Where: The Narrow — 1898 Main Street, Vancouver

