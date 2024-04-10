The Narrow to upgrade offerings amid ordered closure

The Narrow was recently charged with an infraction from the liquor board, forcing the restaurant to either pay a $7,000 fine or close for one week.

Instead of taking this lying down, the restaurant has instead decided to use this time to launch a new food and drink program.

“Communication is vital. We recently re-learned that lesson with bad news from the BC Liquor & Cannabis Regulation Branch that poor communication between one of our former bartenders and one of their inspectors has resulted in us being charged with an infraction, which requires us to close for a week or pay a $7,000 fine,” David Duprey, founder of The Narrow, told Dished.

The Narrow will be closed from Friday, April 26, to Thursday, May 2.

When it’s reopened, you can expect some awesome upgrades to the food and beverage program, as well as a “fresh lick of paint for your favourite Main Street speakeasy,” according to Duprey.

“Our friend Chef Karl Gregg from Rosie’s BBQ is creating a super fun food program while our new all-star bar manager Levi DeVos is rolling out a fresh cocktail menu of his crazy creations,” said Duprey.

“We’re changing for the better, turning lemons into lemonade, and looking forward to welcoming you all back when we reopen,” concluded Duprey.

The tucked-away bar is best known for its lineup of affordable bites. Think burritos for starting at just $5.50 or tacos for $4.50, alongside a happy hour drink menu available every day until 7 pm.

While we’re sad to see The Narrow temporarily close its doors, we’re excited to see what new features the much-loved speakeasy will offer.

The Narrow isn’t the only restaurant to have been forced to close temporarily recently. Tocador shut its doors for three days after being over capacity and having guests dance on New Year’s Eve.

Address: 1898 Main Street, Vancouver

