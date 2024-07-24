White Spot's wildly popular Pirate Pak Day returns

Calling all adults, get ready to live it up kid-style at White Spot for one day only. The brand’s wildly popular Pirate Pak Day is returning.

On Wednesday, August 14, patrons can head into one of the 51 full-service White Spot locations and get their hands on that picture-perfect boat full of grub that’s normally only available for small fries.

Starting at 11 am on that date, the Adult Pirate Pak Day menu will be up for order.

Available for dine-in and takeout, the selection includes White Spot’s signature burgers like the Legendary, BC Chicken, Bacon Cheddar, and the Brie & Mushroom Veggie, along with the White Spot Club and the Dippin’ Chicken.

On top of those handhelds, folks who pick up a Pak will enjoy Kennebec fries, creamy coleslaw, a soft drink, a scoop of premium rich ice cream, and a chocolate “gold” coin, all served in the iconic pirate boat.

This event excludes White Spot locations at the Kelowna Airport and Triple O’s. Delivery orders are also not valid for this.

While Pirate Pak Day is delicious for diners, it’s also for a great cause.

Just like in previous years, the initiative aims to raise money for children and youth in need. Two bucks from each Adult and Kid’s Pirate Pak sold through dine-in, and takeout will help send children and young adults to the Zajac Ranch for Children.

“We’re all about families at White Spot. Delivering great guest experiences and giving back to the community is integral to who we are,” said Trent Carroll, president of the award-winning, BC-based restaurant brand. “Pirate Pak Day is a treasured tradition for our team and for our guests. It’s a chance for everyone in the family to be a kid again, enjoy a legendary Pirate Pak and help give back to Zajac Ranch.”

Over the years, White Spot has raised over a million dollars for Zajac Ranch from various initiatives like Pirate Pak Day, sending hundreds of kids each year to the summer camp where they have a chance to engage in activities like horseback riding, kayaking, water sports, and arts and crafts, all of which are made fully accessible.

Well, there you have it. Mark your calendar, and be sure to bring your eye patch, hook hand, and bandana to your nearest White Spot location on August 14.

When: Wednesday, August 14

Time: Starts at 11 am

Where: Full-service White Spot restaurants

