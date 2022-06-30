FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

rblfmr/Shutterstock

It might not be a fancy Chipotlane drive-thru, but fans of Chipotle will still be pleased to hear about a new location opening in downtown Vancouver.

The burrito destination currently operates several restaurants in Vancouver and its newest outpost is officially open at 398 Robson Street, a former Starbucks location.

 

The American chain of fast-casual restaurants is known for serving burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, salads, and more.

You can find this new spot open daily from 10:45 am to 10 pm.

Chipotle — Robson Street

Address: 398 Robson Street Ste. 110, Vancouver

