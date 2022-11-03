Granville Island Public Market is a favourite foodie destination for both locals and tourists alike, but it’s always a pleasure to rediscover all that the market has to offer, no matter how many times you’ve been.

One of the market’s longest-standing spots for eats is the Market Grill, which has been open inside the food court since 1986.

During its 36 years in operation, the grill has been passed down to three different owners, with the current owners – four siblings – having taken over the space in 2020.

During the pandemic, the Market Grill remained closed for 17 months – partly due to public health order restrictions and partly in order to undergo some extensive renovations – but finally reopened again in August of 2021.

Back in the day, the Market Grill used to be a lot smaller with fewer menu offerings, co-owner Stephen Bissett told Dished during a recent visit, but now the grill has seriously beefed up its offerings – particularly its burger lineup.

This spot has now become known as the place to go for a burger at the market, with varieties like the Deluxe Classic, the Market Special (with a house-made BBQ reduction sauce), a California Beef (with herbed cream cheese and smoked bacon), Black and Blue, Cajun Beef, and Hawaiian Beef.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Market Grill (@themarketgrill)

Those looking for an alternative to beef will also find several different chicken burgers here – like Cajun, BBQ, and the notoriously saucy Teriyaki – as well as two different salmon burgers.

All the burgers come with either fries or a Caesar salad, or you can opt to go even further with a poutine instead – which happens to feature a hearty gravy and real cheese curds.

Bissett tells Dished that he and his siblings – Matt, Brendan, and Natalie – have been focusing on sourcing local ingredients and increasing the grill’s focus on the food since taking over the space in 2020.

Part of this includes introducing beers on tap and a cocktail lineup, as well as a brand new happy hour. Soon, patrons will be able to grab a burger and a beer for $20 on weekdays between 3 and 5 pm, as well as a $6 beer special, too.

Maybe one of the biggest changes to happen at Market Grill, though, is a brand new, spacious waterfront patio, completed this past August – maybe one of the best ones on the whole island.

With views of the Aquabus darting around False Creek and the many buskers that set up to perform here, the new patio space is a definite boon to the grill, adding some much-needed seating to the space.

Bissett also tells Dished that this patio will soon be winterized, with clear wall panels and overhead heaters installed to keep you warm and toasty during the cooler months, without compromising on the incredible views you get here.

With all its changes over the years, one thing at Market Grill has remained incredibly consistent: its local-favourite hot breakfast, the only one available at the market every single day of the week.

While it was closed during the early days of the pandemic, Bissett said that locals expressed how much they’d missed being able to come by early in the morning when the market first opens to get one of the Grill’s breakfast offerings, which range from breakfast sandwiches to croissants to Belgian waffles.

Whether you’re coming here for the first meal of the day or to wind down with a burger in the evening, the appeal of the Market Grill is timeless.

The Market Grill is open from 8 am to 6 pm daily, with breakfast available every day until 11:30 am.

Address: Granville Island Public Market — 1689 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-689-1918

Instagram