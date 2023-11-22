Café U Place: The newest (and coziest) cafe to open in Vancouver
There’s nothing better than a cozy cafe on a rainy day, and this new spot is perfect for just that.
Located on the corner of 21st and Main Street, Café U Place quietly opened its doors late last month. It takes over the former space of Pittie Coffee, a cafe known for its love of Pitt Bulls.
However, Café U isn’t just your standard coffee shop. It offers a range of Korean eats for you to enjoy like Rose Tteokbokki (Korean rice cake), Kimchi Fried Rice, Japchae, and Bulgogi.
But don’t worry; you can still cozy up with a nice cup of coffee or espresso beverage as well.
Rave reviews have already been coming in for the cafe, with one reviewer saying, “I love this place. Cozy vibes, amazing coffee & food, and super friendly staff. What more could you ask for?”
Another reviewer said, “All food they provided was amazing, especially the Tramisu latte.”
Café U Place is open Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm and Sunday from 9 am to 4 pm.
Café U Place
Address: 3702 Main Street, Vancouver