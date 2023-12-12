Good news for fans of classic diners and cheap eats: Ovaltine Cafe will officially reopen before the end of the year.

Ovaltine Cafe has been a mainstay in Vancouver since 1942, so people were justifiably heartbroken when it announced a temporary closure due to a suspected arson fire. Then, in June 2023, the diner started a GoFundMe with a goal of $20,000 to help it get back on its feet.

Now, Ovaltine took to Instagram to announce that it’s officially reopening before the end of the year.

The diner describes itself as “a no-pretensions diner providing locals with low-cost meals.” The business has been owned by mother-daughter duo Grace and Rachel Chen since 2014, according to its website.

Ovaltine is not just locally famous, as it’s been featured in several films and TV shows such as X-Files, Supernatural and I, Robot.

Ovaltine will welcome customers once again starting December 15. “Come by to grab a bite or just simply say hi,” said the diner. “We miss each and every one of you and we can’t wait to catch up with old friends and meet new friends.”

Once open, you’ll be able to visit Ovaltine Cafe from 8 am to 3 pm daily.

Address: 251 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

