Earlier this summer, Dished was sad to report that The French Table was to set close and reopen under new management after chef Herve Martin retires. But now we’re happy that the restaurant is reopening, and Martin will remain at the helm.

“It’s been a rollercoaster,” said Martin. “I was fully prepared to retire and step away from the restaurant, but the circumstances changed quickly. Now, I’m eager to get back in the kitchen and welcome our guests back to The French Table.”

Before opening The French Table in 2010, Martin trained in Michelin-starred restaurants in France and then went on to work in the elite kitchens of three Michelin-starred establishments in Switzerland and France. He even served as the executive chef to King Leopold of Belgium at one point in his career.

Despite the initial announcement of Martin’s retirement, he’s still excited about this next chapter. “I am deeply appreciative of our customers’ understanding and the unwavering support of our incredible team, many of whom have been with me for more than 30 years. The commitment and loyalty of everyone involved is what make this restaurant so special,” he said.

The French Table officially reopens on October 8. Reservations are available by phone or on its website.

Address: 3916 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-689-3237

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok