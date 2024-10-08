It’s no secret that Canadian cocktail culture is where it’s at. Those who live here know this to be true, but it’s always cool when a prestigious global ranking gives one of our beloved local watering holes a nod on the international stage.

Toronto’s Bar Pompette was named number 70 on a list of the top 100 bars around the globe by The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024.

The 607 College Street bar was the only Canadian destination to make the 51-100 list, a precursor to the live reveal of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024, which will take place on October 22 in Madrid, Spain.

Bar Pompette is no stranger to shoutouts for its excellence, the spot was highlighted on North America’s 50 Best Bars list earlier this spring and it took the coveted top spot on the list of Canada’s 50 Best Bars 2024.

While we have to wait until later this month to see the organization’s top 50 picks, the 51-100 list has been revealed for your viewing pleasure.

To assemble this annual list, 700 independent bartenders, educators, specialists, award-winning writers, and experts vote on a panel.

The 51-100 list this year includes bars from 35 different cities around the world. Check out the full list, and be sure to check out Bar Pompette when in Toronto. You won’t regret it.

51-100 List in Ranking Order

51. The Bar in Front of the Bar, Athens

52. Kwãnt Mayfair, London

53. Freni e Frizioni, Rome

54. The SG Club, Tokyo

55. Arca, Tulum

56. Cat Bite Club, Singapore

57. Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar, Bangkok

58. Argo, Hong Kong

59. Little Red Door, Paris

60. The Clumsies, Athens

61. A Bar with Shapes For a Name, London

62. Mirror Bar, Bratislava

63. Hope & Sesame, Guangzhou

64. Thunderbolt, Los Angeles

65. Angelita, Madrid

66. Café La Trova, Miami

67. Native, Singapore

68. Barro Negro, Athens

69. Carnaval, Lima

70. Bar Pompette, Toronto

71. Bar Cham, Seoul

72. Svanen, Oslo

73. Wax On, Berlin

74. Night Hawk, Singapore

75. Hero Bar, Nairobi

76. LPM Dubai, Dubai

77. Bird, Copenhagen

78. L’Antiquario, Naples

79. Dante, New York

80. Katana Kitten, New York

81. Sin + Tax, Johannesburg

82. The Savory Project, Hong Kong

83. Baltra Bar, Mexico City

84. Attaboy, New York

85. Vesper, Bangkok

86. Smoke & Bitters, Hiriketiya

87. Rayo, Mexico City

88. Pacific Cocktail Haven, San Francisco

89. The Bellwood, Tokyo

90. Amaro, London

91. Zapote Bar, Playa del Carmen

92. Camparino in Galleria, Milan

93. Hanky Panky, Mexico City

94. Red Frog, Lisbon

95. Nouvelle Vague, Tirana

96. Cantina OK!, Sydney

97. Employees Only, New York

98. Penrose, Kuala Lumpur

99. Viajante87, London

100. Above Board, Melbourne