Bar Pompette lands on list of world's best bars for 2024
It’s no secret that Canadian cocktail culture is where it’s at. Those who live here know this to be true, but it’s always cool when a prestigious global ranking gives one of our beloved local watering holes a nod on the international stage.
Toronto’s Bar Pompette was named number 70 on a list of the top 100 bars around the globe by The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024.
The 607 College Street bar was the only Canadian destination to make the 51-100 list, a precursor to the live reveal of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024, which will take place on October 22 in Madrid, Spain.
Bar Pompette is no stranger to shoutouts for its excellence, the spot was highlighted on North America’s 50 Best Bars list earlier this spring and it took the coveted top spot on the list of Canada’s 50 Best Bars 2024.
While we have to wait until later this month to see the organization’s top 50 picks, the 51-100 list has been revealed for your viewing pleasure.
To assemble this annual list, 700 independent bartenders, educators, specialists, award-winning writers, and experts vote on a panel.
The 51-100 list this year includes bars from 35 different cities around the world. Check out the full list, and be sure to check out Bar Pompette when in Toronto. You won’t regret it.
51-100 List in Ranking Order
51. The Bar in Front of the Bar, Athens
52. Kwãnt Mayfair, London
53. Freni e Frizioni, Rome
54. The SG Club, Tokyo
55. Arca, Tulum
56. Cat Bite Club, Singapore
57. Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar, Bangkok
58. Argo, Hong Kong
59. Little Red Door, Paris
60. The Clumsies, Athens
61. A Bar with Shapes For a Name, London
62. Mirror Bar, Bratislava
63. Hope & Sesame, Guangzhou
64. Thunderbolt, Los Angeles
65. Angelita, Madrid
66. Café La Trova, Miami
67. Native, Singapore
68. Barro Negro, Athens
69. Carnaval, Lima
70. Bar Pompette, Toronto
71. Bar Cham, Seoul
72. Svanen, Oslo
73. Wax On, Berlin
74. Night Hawk, Singapore
75. Hero Bar, Nairobi
76. LPM Dubai, Dubai
77. Bird, Copenhagen
78. L’Antiquario, Naples
79. Dante, New York
80. Katana Kitten, New York
81. Sin + Tax, Johannesburg
82. The Savory Project, Hong Kong
83. Baltra Bar, Mexico City
84. Attaboy, New York
85. Vesper, Bangkok
86. Smoke & Bitters, Hiriketiya
87. Rayo, Mexico City
88. Pacific Cocktail Haven, San Francisco
89. The Bellwood, Tokyo
90. Amaro, London
91. Zapote Bar, Playa del Carmen
92. Camparino in Galleria, Milan
93. Hanky Panky, Mexico City
94. Red Frog, Lisbon
95. Nouvelle Vague, Tirana
96. Cantina OK!, Sydney
97. Employees Only, New York
98. Penrose, Kuala Lumpur
99. Viajante87, London
100. Above Board, Melbourne