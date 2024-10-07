The Vancouver restaurant scene has suffered some casualties this year, and now another long-time spot is joining the list of soon-to-be-closed eateries.

After over 25 years of service, Cottage Deli at 205-131 Water Street, Vancouver, will be closing its doors.

The announcement was made by @mygastown on Instagram. It states that the deli is closing its doors as the mall prepares for redevelopment.

“This hidden gem, run by Carlos Charalambos and his cousin Peter, has been a beloved spot for great views, tasty bites, and plenty of charm,” said the post. “Don’t miss your last chance to enjoy a clubhouse or some pie and say goodbye before they close.⁠”

The spot is best known for its soups and classic sandwiches like Reubens and tuna melts.

An official closing date has yet to be shared, but be sure to visit soon before this much-loved spot is gone for good.

Will you miss this Vancouver deli? Let us know in the comments.

Cottage Deli

Address: 205-131 Water Street, Vancouver

