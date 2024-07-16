Casual fine-dining restaurant The French Table announced that it will close its doors and reopen under new ownership after owner and chef Herve Martin retires.

The restaurant shared in a press release, “After a remarkable career spanning decades and continents, Chef Martin has decided to step down due to age and health reasons.”

It went on to say that The French Table will remain in operation under his leadership until the end of September 2024.

“It has been an honour to serve the Vancouver community and share my passion for French cuisine,” said Chef Martin. “I am immensely grateful for the support and memories created over the years.”

He also thanked staff, some of whom have been with him for 5 to 35 years and continue to work with him today. “Their commitment and hard work have been instrumental in our success, and I am deeply appreciative of their loyalty and support.”

Located at 3916 Main Street, Vancouver, you can still visit The French Table until the end of September. However, a reopening date under its new ownership has yet to be provided.

“The new ownership promises to uphold the high standards and tradition that have made The French Table a beloved culinary destination,” concluded The French Table.

Address: 3916 Main Street, Vancouver

