A new dining destination is about to make waves in the rapidly evolving Esquimalt neighbourhood. Janevca Kitchen and Lounge is preparing to open its doors on October 23 inside the newly revamped Rosemead House – formerly the Old English Inn.

This historic property, originally built in 1906 by renowned architect Samuel Maclure, has been given a fresh lease on life by Aragon Properties, marking the developer’s first foray into the hospitality world.

To mark the occasion, Daily Hive got a sneak preview into the 28-room hotel and the stunning new wood-fired restaurant and boutique lounge.

Many of the heritage elements of the building, officially designated in 2012, have been beautifully restored, showcasing striking post-and-beam architecture, leaded-glass windows, and exquisite millwork that exude historic charm.

Designed to resemble an English manor, the boutique hotel has fully embraced this aesthetic. Each room is uniquely designed, featuring clawfoot bathtubs, stunning views of Victoria, and impressive art replicas, including works by Rembrandt.

Aragon’s founder, Lenny Moy, has further enhanced the elegance by sourcing vintage furniture from London’s finest auctions, adding an authentic, old-world touch to the space. Moy dubbed the aesthetic as “History Meets Discovery,” embracing a Maximalist approach, as opposed to the minimalism you often see in architecture and interior design these days.

The stunning Rosemead House also features a beautiful courtyard for weddings — Moy’s daughter recently held her wedding there.

While Rosemead House won’t open until sometime this winter, Janevca Kitchen & Lounge — with its 130-seat dining room and 40-seat lounge — will be ready for service later this month.

For Moy, this project is a true passion. Janevca — a portmanteau of his children’s names — represents his vision of blending tradition with innovation, and the restaurant’s wood-fire focus is the perfect embodiment of that approach.

Janevca is divided into two distinct spaces: the lounge and the dining room.

The lounge places you at the center of the action, with an open kitchen and bar, but it’s the dining room that truly captivates, featuring a replica Japanese maple tree. Custom wood tables crafted from reclaimed fir trees add to the unique charm of the space.

At the helm of Janevca is Vancouver-born chef Andrea Alridge, who brings her Top Chef Canada experience and wood-fire expertise to the island. Alridge told Daily Hive that the menu draws from her Filipino and Jamaican heritage and her professional experience in Italian cuisine — all while infusing unique wood-fire cooking techniques.

Signature dishes at Janevca include a scallop crudo with pyanggang sauce, paying homage to Chef Alridge’s Filipino heritage, and a wood-grilled bone-in pork chop with pickapeppa sauce, inspired by a cherished childhood meal.

During the preview, we sampled wood-fired braised pork cheeks with burnt honey peach, along with locally sourced lamb from Salt Spring Island.

Alridge also uses the wood fire to elevate vegetable-forward dishes, such as mafaldine pasta with locally foraged mushrooms. And of course, there’s a wood-fired pizza on the menu as well.

While Chef Alridge may be a fresh face on the island, the team behind Janevca will be familiar to Victoria’s fine dining crowd. Food and Beverage Director Rob Scales and sommelier Jacques Lacoste both hail from Il Terrazzo, while celebrated Pastry Chef Brian Bradley brings his expertise from Tombo Eats and Fol Epi Organic Bakery.

Aragon Properties is playing a key role in reshaping Esquimalt, with projects like Esquimalt Town Square already making an impact on the neighbourhood. Janevca adds another vibrant element to the area and a new flavour to Victoria’s dining scene.

With Moy’s passion and personal investment evident in every detail, the team behind Janevca aims to create one of the city’s most distinctive dining experiences. Time will tell, but this new spot is poised to fan the flames of a culinary renaissance in Esquimalt.

Lounge hours are from 4:30 to 11 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, extending to midnight on Friday and Saturday. The kitchen operates from 5 to 9:30 pm, Wednesday through Sunday.

Where: 429 Lampson Street, Victoria

Phone: (250) 384-0941

Instagram | Website