Swifties now have a chance to live the New York City life Taylor Swift romanticizes in her songs, but for a hefty price.

The Grammy award-winning singer’s infamous Cornelia Street townhouse is up for rent for a steep $45,000, reminding fans just how broke they really are.

A video tour of the home was posted on TikTok by US real estate firm the Corcoran Group, which is also managing the listing.

“If we split it 5,000 ways we can get it!!” commented one fan jokingly.

Even though many Swifties can’t afford the rent, they at least got an inside look at the home that inspired the song “Cornelia Street” on the 2019 album Lover.

“It’s reported that she said, ‘I like everything,’ back when she first toured the four-storey home,” the TikTok explains.

The townhouse is definitely fit for a multi-platinum artist.

It was built in the 1870s as a carriage house and then transformed into a modern home with four bedrooms, five full baths, and two half baths, according to the listing.

Fans pictured Swift walking the high-ceiling hallways, and maybe writing “Cornelia Street” by one of the three gas fireplaces in the townhouse.

“The way I’d cry just remembering that Taylor walked the same floor,” commented a Swiftie.

And of course, what is a home without an indoor pool?

“When she said ‘I rent a place on Cornelia Street’ I gotta say I wasn’t picturing an indoor pool,” commented another fan.

Another thing fans didn’t picture when they listened to the 2019 song? A fancy rooftop terrace.

“When she said ‘Up on the roof with a schoolgirl crush’ I was not picturing a fancy terrace but this makes more sense,” said one person.

“Why did I imagine her sitting on a roof in a regular asphalt shingle way instead of a rich person outdoor furniture way,” added another.

And not just one terrace…multiple terraces.

According to the listing, the two bedrooms on the third floor each have their own private terraces.

Swift is no stranger to this life of luxury. Her equally gorgeous childhood home was selling for just under $1 million back in April.

Of course, fans took the opportunity to take jabs at the crazy ticket prices for Swift’s “The Eras” tour.

“I wonder if it’s more expensive than my Taylor swift tickets,” commented one person.

Last week, Swifties were outraged after Ticketmaster announced it would be cancelling ticket sales due to low inventory.