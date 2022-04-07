Taylor Swift’s childhood home is on sale for just under $1 million and it looks straight out of a “Love Story.”

The listing describes it as a “one-of-a-kind Georgian Colonial home” located in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

The singer-songwriter grew up on a Christmas tree farm during her early childhood and later moved to this home. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Swift lived there until she was 14, which is when her family relocated to Nashville so she could pursue her music career.

Insider reports that the Swifts purchased the house in 1997 for only $280,000. The property is now listed at $999,900, down from an initial price of $1,099,000 in February.

While the price is still quite hefty, it’s selling for cheaper than most Toronto homes right now. According to a new report, the average selling price of a property in Toronto is now at $1,299,894.

The three-story home has charming old-world features including a butler’s pantry, brick, wood-burning fireplaces, and ornate crown molding.

Built in 1929, the 3,560-square-foot house has maintained its elegant look with modern updates. The listing boasts a massive kitchen and breakfast room “equipped for a gourmet chef” with a commercial-grade oven, floor-to-ceiling cabinets and a built-in refrigerator, a built-in dishwasher, and a microwave.

There are five bedrooms in the property, two of which have their own private decks. The outside also feels like a fairytale with a heated pool, hot tub, and a beautiful fenced garden and backyard.

While the house has changed ownership over the years, Swift left her mark in the space. A note about a trip to Disney World that was written by the hitmaker was found by a previous owner, according to Philly Voice.

Swift attended Wyomissing Area Junior High School while living in the house. We get a glimpse of how she might have spent her days in the home, with no friends to hang out with, according to a 2008 interview with the Reading Eagle.

“I didn’t have friends. No one talked to me … When I moved to Wyomissing, I didn’t know anybody,” she said.

Those awkward teenage years are behind her. The singer has plenty of (famous) friends, has won 11 Grammys, and has written some pretty iconic songs.

Unfortunately, none of those lyrics were penned at this Pennsylvania home, as she began writing many of her early songs after she began high school in Tennessee.

Eric P. Miller, the property’s real estate agent, told Insider that the house has become a bit of a local tourist attraction.

“I’ve heard that people have stopped and taken pictures in front of the house. People who know it’s her house make a point to go there,” he said.

Not taking a trip to Pennsylvania any time soon? No, problem. You can take a look inside Swift’s childhood home here.