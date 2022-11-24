These are the least and most expensive areas to rent in Edmonton

A new rent report for Edmonton has revealed the most and least expensive spots to snag an unfurnished and furnished pad in the city.

The November 2002 Edmonton Rent Report looks at data from liv.rent and other popular listing sites for all its statistics.

Luckily, when it comes to renting in YEG we are wildly cheaper than Vancouver or Toronto and even Calgary. Beyond that, you can see what areas in the city are the most affordable, too.

Live.rent broke their data down between furnished and unfurnished units, with west Edmonton having the least expensive one-, two-, and three-bedroom unfurnished units this month.

Northeast Edmonton was the most expensive place to rent one-, two-, and three-bedroom unfurnished units.

The least expensive furnished, one-bedroom units were found in northwest Edmonton this November.

Three-bedroom, furnished units are cheaper on average than two-bedroom units in northeast Edmonton. Go figure!

If you are curious about our friends to the south, the average rent for a one-bedroom furnished place in Calgary is $1,689 and $1,472 for an unfurnished one-bedroom.