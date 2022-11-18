If you can’t abide a shoebox condo and need room to roam, then you might love this Maple Ridge house for sale.

Listed by Joe Lee at faithwilson | Christie’s International Real Estate for $4,499,000, this Websters Corners home is unique because it is neighbouring Cliff Falls in Kanaka Creek Regional Park, making it seem surrounded by beautiful, natural parkland.

Built in 1981, this 5,714-square-foot home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The three-storey property sits on a 6.13-acre lot and it’s got so much outdoor space.

From the 4,000 square feet of covered and uncovered deck space to the pool and the koi pond, there’s a lot of ground to cover in this home, so let’s take a closer look:

The home itself has a West Coast cabin design featuring plenty of exposed wood. Natural light fills the space and high ceilings in unexpected places make the massive home feel even more spacious.

We love how the indoor/outdoor spaces blend together and how the skylights strategically placed throughout the home make it feel extra bright.

The principal bedroom is spacious and bright, while its ensuite has a lovely soaker tub that gives you a spa-like experience.

And there’s so much more to this house. From additional bedrooms and flex spaces to entertainment areas, you can really put anything you think of here, from a hot-tub zone to a home theatre.

The West Coast flair takes centre stage in the home’s living room where a toasty fireplace and wood ceiling make it feel like you’re in a luxurious lodge every day of the week.

What do you think of this massive Maple Ridge home?