People are outraged as Ticketmaster cancels public sales for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour

Nov 17 2022, 8:44 pm
Taylor Swift fans are outraged after Ticketmaster announced on Thursday the public on-sale set for tomorrow will be cancelled due to low ticket inventory.

“Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled,” the ticket sales and distribution company stated.

Ticketmaster Verified Fan tickets went on sale earlier this week, causing widespread outages and delays for numerous dates, even forcing the delay of west coast dates by several hours.

News of Ticketmaster not proceeding with the public general sale had Swift fans angry, confused, and upset.

The Eras Tour is described as “a journey through the musical eras of my career,” said Swift, with just US dates announced so far for the tour.

Swift has confirmed 52 dates so far for the tour, which kicks off on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

On Thursday morning Liberty Media CEO and Live Nation chairman Greg Maffei appeared on CNBC and spoke on the Taylor Swift tour ticket sale issue, saying “The site was supposed to be opened up for 1.5 million verified Taylor Swift fans. We had 14 million hit the site.”

