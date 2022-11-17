People are outraged as Ticketmaster cancels public sales for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift fans are outraged after Ticketmaster announced on Thursday the public on-sale set for tomorrow will be cancelled due to low ticket inventory.

Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled. — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) November 17, 2022

Ticketmaster Verified Fan tickets went on sale earlier this week, causing widespread outages and delays for numerous dates, even forcing the delay of west coast dates by several hours.

News of Ticketmaster not proceeding with the public general sale had Swift fans angry, confused, and upset.

YOU HAVE BEEN SELLING TICKETS ONLINE FOR YEARS AND ARE A MULTI-BILLION DOLLAR COMPANY AND YOU’RE TELLING ME YOU STILL CAN’T FIGURE OUT HOW TO RUN A FUNCTIONING WEBSITE AND GET TICKETS INTO THE HANDS OF FANS THERE’S SO MANY WHO STILL DON’T HAVE TICKETS — Patrick (@READYF0RlT) November 17, 2022

This has to be a joke — Karla 🌼 (@SelxTayxAri) November 17, 2022

You’re the problem. It’s you. — Aaron J. Perez (@aaronjperez) November 17, 2022

bro what that’s so unfair for everyone who didn’t get presale — nikki 🙂 (@itsn1kki) November 17, 2022

are u kidding me????? i tried for both presales – over 15 shows and i didn’t get a single ticket. TOMORROWS SALE WAS MY LAST HOPE IM GOING TO PUKE — 🧚🏼‍♀️🐄avyn🐄🧚🏼‍♀️ (@avynmoo) November 17, 2022

did u guys like forget the point of a presale is to sell a limited number of tickets? this is ur ENTIRE job … so unfair to everyone — erin (@okaayerin) November 17, 2022

The Eras Tour is described as “a journey through the musical eras of my career,” said Swift, with just US dates announced so far for the tour.

Swift has confirmed 52 dates so far for the tour, which kicks off on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

On Thursday morning Liberty Media CEO and Live Nation chairman Greg Maffei appeared on CNBC and spoke on the Taylor Swift tour ticket sale issue, saying “The site was supposed to be opened up for 1.5 million verified Taylor Swift fans. We had 14 million hit the site.”