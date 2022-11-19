After unprecedented demand for Taylor Swift tickets left hundreds of thousands of fans without seats for her upcoming The Eras Tour, even TSwift herself is pissed off at Ticketmaster.

The company announced on Thursday that they were cancelling the public sale of tickets because of low ticket inventory.

Only fans who used Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system could purchase tickets earlier in the week. But even those sales didn’t go off without a hitch with fans experiencing delays and outages.

On Friday, Swift shared a message in her Instagram stories sharing her thoughts on the fallout from her tour’s ticket sales.

While she didn’t name names, the sentiment is pretty clear:

In her message, Swift talks about how she loves to do everything in-house as much as possible, giving her fans a good experience.

“It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse,” she said.

“We asked them multiple times if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really ****** me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them,” she wrote.

Canadian Taylor Swift fans were forced to either try and buy tickets for her American tour dates or wait and hope that Swift announces a Canadian leg of the tour.

“My hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs,” wrote Swift in her message.

You might also like: Vancouver Swifties hope and pray that Taylor Swift comes to town

People are outraged as Ticketmaster cancels public sales for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour

US Justice Department investigating Ticketmaster, Live Nation over monopoly concerns

With files from Daily Hive Staff.