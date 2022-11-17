EventsNewsConcertsPop Culture

Vancouver Swifties hope and pray that Taylor Swift comes to town

Nov 17 2022, 8:47 pm
Ticketmaster | Brian Friedman/Shutterstock
Dates and locations have been announced for Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras tour, and Vancouver Swifties are hoping and praying that she adds a date out here.

Swift is coming to the West Coast, but so far, only Seattle and LA have been named locations where she’ll perform.

Swift will be at Seattle’s Lumen Field next July and the SoFi Stadium in LA in August.

This has prompted hordes of Swifties to take to Twitter, tweeting directly at the musician and asking her to come to town.

People who could get in on one of the rounds of presale tickets — there are several — are now reselling tickets online at hugely inflated prices.

Swift has yet to announce any Canadian dates, and for Vancouver Swifties, the closest locations where she’ll be performing are Seattle and Los Angeles.

Sales for Swift tickets already essentially broke Ticketmaster, which prompted them to tweet about the “unprecedented demand.”

Some Vancouver-based Swifties have suggested they tried getting in on the Seattle Capital One presale, to no avail. Some have even quoted upwards of US$800, which will likely increase astronomically in the resale market.

Others say they’ll be travelling down to LA to see Swift.

Some fans plan to sell the Seattle tickets they’ve purchased if Swift does head to Vancouver.

This Seattle buyer is reselling tickets for $1,350 apiece.

Some want to watch the world burn.

If you’re hoping to see Swift in Canada, you’ll likely have better luck going to one of the candlelight tribute shows.

To make matters worse, Ticketmaster has officially cancelled the public on-sale.

