Vancouver Swifties hope and pray that Taylor Swift comes to town

Dates and locations have been announced for Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras tour, and Vancouver Swifties are hoping and praying that she adds a date out here.

Swift is coming to the West Coast, but so far, only Seattle and LA have been named locations where she’ll perform.

Swift will be at Seattle’s Lumen Field next July and the SoFi Stadium in LA in August.

This has prompted hordes of Swifties to take to Twitter, tweeting directly at the musician and asking her to come to town.

People who could get in on one of the rounds of presale tickets — there are several — are now reselling tickets online at hugely inflated prices.

Swift has yet to announce any Canadian dates, and for Vancouver Swifties, the closest locations where she’ll be performing are Seattle and Los Angeles.

Sales for Swift tickets already essentially broke Ticketmaster, which prompted them to tweet about the “unprecedented demand.”

Some Vancouver-based Swifties have suggested they tried getting in on the Seattle Capital One presale, to no avail. Some have even quoted upwards of US$800, which will likely increase astronomically in the resale market.

@TSTheErasTour @taylorswift13 how about 2 shows one in Vancouver and one in Toronto. Spent hours trying to get tickets for my girlfriends daughter who recovered from leukemia, but no luck didn’t get presale code for Seattle and my code didn’t work for capital one, 800usd too much — brad (@bradlupa) November 16, 2022

Others say they’ll be travelling down to LA to see Swift.

Okay @taylorswift13 … we’re travelling to LA from Vancouver to see you. How about some Canadian dates? #ErasTour #TaylorSwiftErasTour #Canada — Esther Verhaaf (@EstherVerhaaf) November 16, 2022

Some fans plan to sell the Seattle tickets they’ve purchased if Swift does head to Vancouver.

Im planning on selling my tickets from Seattle if she announces that she will come to Vancouver. I will sell it for the price I got it. So my hope is for her to come to Vancouver and that Ill be able to get a better seat here. 😭😭 #TSErasTour #TaylorSwiftErasTour @taylorswift13 — DK_Arbee|TSwiftSTAN (Taylors Version) (@DKissbaby) November 16, 2022

This Seattle buyer is reselling tickets for $1,350 apiece.

WTS / Selling 3x Taylor Swift Eras Seattle Lumen Field VIP Tickets Saturday, July 22 – Floor 7, Row 8 Please message only with serious price offers. Offers are now at $1350 per ticket. Can FaceTime and provide as much proof as needed. #TaylorSwiftErasTour #TaylorSwiftTix pic.twitter.com/L90Wp62vvx — Hannah (@HannahRAWRRRR) November 17, 2022

Some want to watch the world burn.

Me, a casual Canadian Taylor Swift fan, who can wait and see if/when she releases a Vancouver date, watching the Swifties battle it out in online queues: pic.twitter.com/rjbeOlklSf — Alyssa ✨Dean Watch 1×13✨ (@AbnosomeAlyssa) November 15, 2022

If you’re hoping to see Swift in Canada, you’ll likely have better luck going to one of the candlelight tribute shows.

To make matters worse, Ticketmaster has officially cancelled the public on-sale.