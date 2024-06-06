FoodNewsCrimeFood News

“Tragic”: Yaletown restaurant temporarily closed after chef stabbed to death

Megan Devlin
Jun 6 2024, 5:44 pm
Hapa Izakaya in Yaletown (Daily Hive)

The Vancouver Police Department has identified the 32-year-old man who was stabbed to death near Chinatown Wednesday as Wataru Kakiuchi of Burnaby.

He was found injured near Union and Main streets just before 3:30 am and died before being taken to hospital. Officers are still trying to gather evidence and determine a possible motive for the killing.

“It is with heavy hearts that we grieve the tragic loss of Wataru Kakiuchi, a 32-year-old chef and beloved member of our city,” Mayor Ken Sim said in a statement. “He was a positive presence and a cherished friend to many. His contributions to our community will not be forgotten.”

Sim confirmed that Kakiuchi was a talented chef who worked at Hapa Izakaya in Yaletown, a restaurant known for modern Japanese cuisine.

According to a voicemail recording, the restaurant closed on Wednesday and Thursday due to a “tragic staff incident.”

Daily Hive has reached out to Hapa Izakaya’s management for comment. The restaurant plans to reopen on June 7.

Police haven’t made any arrests yet and urge anyone with information to come forward.

Sim wanted to assure the public that police are working tirelessly to make a break in the case. In the meantime, more officers will be patrolling the area where Kakiuchi was killed.

“This senseless act of violence has our city in shock and mourning,” the mayor said. “On behalf of the City of Vancouver, I extend my deepest condolences to Mr. Kakiuchi’s family, friends, and colleagues. We stand with you in this time of sorrow and grief.”

With files from Daily Hive’s Amir Ali

