A brand new restaurant and event space concept is set to debut this coming week, and it’s one with a seriously stunning view.

Mintara is Burnaby Mountain’s latest dining project, joining Burnaby Mountain Restaurant and Riverway Restaurant as some of the Metro Vancouver mountaintop’s finest dining spaces.

Located at 100 Centennial Way, Mintara is set to be a venue nestled among “a beautiful rose garden, rolling hills and spectacular 360-degree views,” according to its website.

In an email to Dished, Food Burnaby shared a bit more about what we can expect from the new restaurant, which will have its soft opening during Dine Out Vancouver this Friday, January 20.

“Mintara will follow the same successful hybrid system as Riverway in order to maximize the space for the public and community,” the restaurant group tells us, noting that Mintara will be open part of the time to the public as a restaurant while the rest of the time it will only operate for special events (such as weddings).

The menu here will focus on “modern Canadian cuisine,” with an array of “pastas, steaks and other well-known North American fare.”

Diners can expect “bright, fresh flavours in thoughtfully crafted dishes to present an elevated and notable experience,” we’re told.

As for the beverage program, Mintara will offer classic cocktails “carefully crafted by our expert bar team” as well as a wine list focusing on BC offerings. Mintara’s key concentration will be on its scotch selection and will aim to highlight some of the best scotch available in the city.

The final touches on Mintara are still underway, so while a grand opening date has yet to be set, the public will be able to get a peek at what to expect during this year’s Dine Out Vancouver.

As part of the city’s biggest dining festival, which kicks off on Friday, January 20, Mintara will offer a $59 four-course menu featuring lobster bisque, asparagus and beet salad, surf and turf, and a Forest Pasta (with a medley of wild mushrooms).

This menu will be available until February 5.

Once Mintara is officially open, it will operate from 4:30 to 8:30 from Thursday to Sunday (except for special events).

Address: 100 Centennial Way, Burnaby

