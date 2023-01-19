Vancouver is home to some amazing gems, longstanding classics, and under-the-radar establishments when it comes to stellar food and beverage.

We’re doing the digging for you by highlighting the best local destinations to check out in each city (if you haven’t already).

Here are our Dished Neighbourhood Gems for Riley Park-Little Mountain.

Often conflated with Mount Pleasant, Riley Park-Little Mountain is slightly more south but equally as charming.

Sitting within the parameters of West 16th Avenue, Cambie Street, Fraser Street, and East 41st Street, this massive neighbourhood also happens to include the beautiful Queen Elizabeth Park, which is where the name “Little Mountain” comes from.

The origins of Riley Park go back to 1893, when logging activity took place around the base of Little Mountain. Not long after, a small community developed around Main Street, which is now home to dozens of charming restaurants, cafés, bars, bistros, boutiques, and more.

From a café that feels like it’s been plucked right out of a French village to some of the best fish and chips in the city, Riley Park is a fantastic place to eat and drink.

It’s also the home of Nat Bailey Stadium’s hot dogs and one of the biggest farmers’ markets in the city, so we can’t help but love it.

Here are the best food and drink gems in Vancouver’s Riley Park-Little Mountain neighbourhood.

Crepes and a Paris Fog: Le Marche St. George

This tiny café housed in the first floor of a heritage home absolutely oozes charm. Serving French-inspired treats like crépes, croissants, quiches, and other pastries, it’s the perfect spot to hole up in, no matter the season. Grab a cozy seat inside with its signature Paris Fog or, in the summer months, opt to sit outside for some of the best people watching around.

Address: 4393 St. George Street, Vancouver

Instagram

The best fish and chips: The Fish Counter

A seafood shop that turned into a fish and chips counter, this is one of the best-kept (sorta) secrets in the city. The menu includes options for battered halibut, Pacific cod, wild salmon, and Ling cod, as well as sandwiches (like the Oyster Po’boy and Crispy Cod Tacos). The Fish Counter also has some seriously tasty chowder, but keep in mind that this place is often busy and can sell out!

Address: 3825 Main Street, Vancouver

Malaysian and Singaporean cuisine: Hawkers Delight

We’ve shared our love for this hole-in-the-wall serving Malaysian and Singaporean cuisine before, and our sentiments still hold true. The restaurant’s specialties include lontong – pressed rice flavoured with banana leaf and served with a coconut milk curry, shrimp, egg, and tofu – as well as prawn noodles, Hainanese chicken rice, and lamb curry rice.

Address: 4127 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-709-8188

Instagram | Facebook

1960s diner vibes: Helen’s Grill

If you’re looking for a charming, kind of retro-feeling diner, look no further. Helen’s Grill is an iconic spot on the corner of Main Street and King Edward and it’s been serving up diner fare since 1961. Offering pretty much everything you can imagine (the signage boasts that it serves souvlaki, steak, seafood, and pasta), we recommend coming in for a classic breakfast and a hot coffee. Play some music on the mini tabletop jukeboxes while you’re here, too.

Address: 4102 Main Street, Vancouver

Shanghainese dim sum: Long’s Noodle House

This sneaky spot can be hard to miss but is definitely worth checking out. Serving Shanghainese cuisine, Long’s menu includes dim sum, soups, fried rice, and noodle options, with a seriously legendary Xiao Long Bao and beef noodle soup options. Long’s on a rainy Vancouver afternoon? It doesn’t get any better than that.

Address: 4853 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Middle Eastern sweets: Yasmina Bakery

This Lebanese bakery offers everything from baklava to spanakopitas to Atayef and more. You can also grab affordable and tasty chicken, beef, or falafel platters here, among many other must-try eats and sweets.

Address: 4129 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Sandwiches and karaoke: Hero’s Welcome

This bar is located in a former Royal Canadians Legion Branch, and aims to honour that history while offering a refreshed food and drink menu. Head here for killer sandwiches, tons of local beers on tap, as well as fun stuff like pool tables and karaoke every Wednesday night. See you on the stage.

Address: 3917 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

