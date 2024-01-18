Tacofino launches new breakfast menu at four locations

We’ve always said we could eat Tacofino for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and now, we really can.

The uber-popular BC brand, known for its take on tacos, burritos, and beyond, has officially launched a breakfast program.

Now available at four of its brick-and-mortar spots, folks can enjoy 13 new breakfast items at Tacofino Kits, Hastings, Oasis, and Squamish.

Offerings include tacos, burritos, appetizers, and coffees.

Guests can pop in and enjoy bites like Loaded Breakfast Tots, three new brekkie tacos, and breakfast burritos in varieties such as Chorizo and Egg and Vegan Scramble from 8 am to 10:50 am daily.

“Name a better word combo than breakfast and burrito,” said Gino Di Domenico, Managing Partner at Tacofino.

“We’ve been thinking about a breakfast menu for some time but wanted to wait until we had it dialed. Our team has been hard at work on this one for a while, and we couldn’t be more thrilled with how it’s turned out.”

Tacofino now serves coffee from locally owned and operated Moja Coffee alongside Americanos and lattes.

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok