DL Chicken and Pepino's are bringing back the Hot Chicken Pizza

National Pizza Day is one of our favourite holidays at Dished, and it just got a whole lot sweeter with the return of this epic pizza collaboration.

DL Chicken and Pepino’s are bringing back the fan-favourite Hot Chicken Pizza, but only for a limited time.

Originally created during the pandemic, this is a one-of-a-kind combo of two iconic comfort foods: fried chicken and pizza.

The Hot Chicken Pizza takes Pepino’s house-made dough and smothers it in tomato sauce. Then it gets topped with brick mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, and Grana Padano cheeses. On top of that are spice-dusted juicy chicken thigh nuggets, bread ‘n butter pickles, and DL’s signature sauce.

This mashup is served up as a Detroit-style deep dish pizza with those delicious crispy, caramelized edges.

“It’s crazy to think more than three years have gone by since we first created The Hot Chicken Pizza, which was our way to come together during a difficult time and still create something fun and unique for the community,” said Phil Scarfone, culinary director at Pepino’s, as well as Banda Volpi and Savio Volpe, just to name a few. “Guests have been asking to have a taste of the pizza again, and we all agreed — it’s time to bring it back!”

In addition to this beautiful creation, we’re also seeing the return of the Pepino’s x DL Chicken White Tee, which was originally designed by local creative Rhek and printed by Mick Jackson of Jackson’s General Store.

“Paul, Phil, and I, we all have a love for fried chicken and a love for pizza — there is nothing better than working together with friends, and we can’t wait for guests to enjoy The Hot Chicken Pizza once again,” said Doug Stephen, co-owner of DL Chicken.

You can start preordering this Hot Chicken Pizza for takeout starting February 9 online. For those wanting to enjoy this pizza at Pepino’s, you’ll have to make a reservation.

The Hot Chicken Pizza is available from February 9 to 16. The last time we saw this pizza was three years ago, so be sure to get it while you can.

DL Chicken x Pepino’s: The Hot Chicken Pizza

When: February 9 to 16, 2024

Where: Pepino’s Spaghetti House — 631 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

How: Dine-in or pre-order for pick-up here.

