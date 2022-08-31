If there are two things Vancouverites love most, it’s beer and sushi, so when we hear about a place doing both of those things really well, we’re inclined to check it out.

Electric Bicycle Brewing, the East Van spot known for its colourful interiors and thirst-quenching brews, has recently launched a new food concept that capitalizes on our two biggest loves.

Sushi Radio is a food concept that was launched in early July and is the brewery’s answer to more substantial food offerings for hungry patrons.

The space upstairs above the brewery used to be a radio repair shop, which served as some inspiration for Sushi Radio’s name and concept.

The brewery had been looking to add a food component for some time – previous to Sushi Radio, Electric Bicycle’s only food offerings were quick snacks like bags of potato chips and Aikona biltong – but the format of the upstairs kitchen resulted in some limitations in what it could offer.

Without the ability to have vents, no hot food could be prepared there – cue the sushi inspiration.

Electric Bicycle’s Matthew Ryan tells Dished that it was important for the food concept to stand out and feel a bit different from what’s already out there.

They also wanted the sushi menu to be developed by a Japanese chef and had high standards of quality – there was going to be no room for supermarket-style sushi here.

The menu was developed by Chef Masanori Katsuura and Daniel Jiang, with a mix of traditional sushi offerings as well as playful plates – many of which were inspired by the staff’s favourite dishes at other iconic spots around the city.

The West Coast pocket is one of the latter, born of an intense love for the Cactus Club’s old menu offering. Sushi Radio’s version is super fresh, made with inari stuffed with sushi rice, smoked salmon, a touch of wasabi, and pea shoots.

The menu is small but mighty here, with small plates designed to share – almost like a tapas experience, Ryan tells us.

For its starter plates, Sushi Radio has edamame (served with fresh lemon peel) gomae, miso soup, seaweed salad, and a sunomono salad – all fresh takes on sushi shop classics, but made even more special by being served in vintage tea cups and saucers.

With several nigiri offerings, including a playful take on spam musubi which involves a slice of charred pineapple, expect a lot of really fresh, seafood-forward plates.

Sushi Radio also offers cones, maki rolls, sashimi, and oshi sushi options.

Some real standout dishes include the Lemon Box, a salmon and scallop oshi with thinly-sliced lemon and avocado – an effect that is both aesthetically striking and also delicious, bright, and memorable.

Before Sushi Radio kicked off, the several blocks surrounding this area were something of a sushi desert, with the closest option being Manna Sushi on East 2nd Avenue. Sushi Radio not only offers another option to residents of Mount Pleasant and Olympic Village but also gives those drinking at Electric Bicycle something to sink their teeth into.

Sushi Radio is available for order in the brewery’s tasting room and on the patio from Wednesday to Saturday from 4 pm to 9 pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Address: (inside Electric Bicycle Brewing) 20 E 4th Avenue, Vancouver

